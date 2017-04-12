Username: 1

Gov. Susana Martinez talked about budget issues and the need for a special session at a Wednesday morning news conference at the New Mexico State Police headquarters in Roswell. Republican state legislators from Roswell joined her. They are, from left, Bob Wooley, Candy Spence Ezzell and Greg Nibert. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

Gov. Susana Martinez is assuring the public that higher education will be funded next year, but she added that she will reject additional taxes on New Mexicans and wants higher education to take a closer look at how they operate.

“I have no doubt that we are going to find a solution. Higher education will be funded,” the Republican governor said at a Wednesday morning news conference in Roswell. “And we are going to do that without raising taxes.”

Martinez was flanked by three Republican legislators from Roswell — Rep. Bob Wooley, Rep. Candy Spence Ezell and Rep. Greg Nibert — and also mentioned the support of Republican Rep. Cathrynn Brown of Carlsbad. She gave remarks for about 14 minutes at the New Mexico State Police headquarters on West Second Street.

She has been touring the state this week after vetoing the budget and large portions of the appropriations bill passed by the Democratic-controlled House and Senate. The budget included $350 million in taxes.

She has talked not only about her “disappointment” with lawmakers but also has urged them to develop a revised budget soon, before a special session is called and before furloughs or state [auth] operation closures occur.

Martinez said that she did not target higher education, but instead had to veto its funding so that the budget would be balanced. But she also said she thinks universities and colleges can “take a closer look” at how they operate.

“Higher education is something that we want to continue to increase enrollment. Unfortunately, throughout the state, we have had a decrease of enrollment by 30 percent, but nothing happens to the rest of the budget. … When you have decreased enrollment, but no change in budget, there needs to be a closer look.”

She also said that she does not want reductions passed on to students.

“What I don’t like is, if the majority sends a bill to me and cuts higher ed by 4 percent, then there are conversations going on with the regents right now in asking them to raise tuition by 6 percent. So it is a shell game. And I really believe that we should not be balancing the budget on the back of higher education students. They should not be the ones paying more and more every time. I would like for them to have predictability. ‘Here’s my four-year plan. This is when I am going to graduate, and this is how much I am going to pay.’”

Local higher education officials did not respond to requests for comments by press time. New Mexico Military Institute referred to an earlier statement indicating that the institution believed that legislators and the governor supported higher education in general and that specific comments could not be made until more was known.

Most of Martinez’s remarks echoed her earlier criticisms of lawmakers for passing tax increases and for spending time debating legislation about state songs and dances, what she called “wasted” time.

“I have always said that I would not increase taxes,” she said. “I have said it when I was running for office and when I’ve been in office. I have said it every year. I am not going to raise taxes on hard-working families and on small businesses.”

She characterized herself as “optimistic” that a revised budget can be developed through negotiation before she calls a special session so that legislators would only have to convene for a few hours, as happened in a previous year. The cost of holding a special session is $50,000 a day, she said.

Ezzell also repeated sentiments she said she had expressed to colleagues before they adjourned March 18.

“I didn’t want to have to come home and tell taxpayers anywhere in Chaves County or anywhere in New Mexico that you are going to have to pony up more money so we can go back and take care of what we were supposed to do constitutionally. If we can’t live within our own budget, how are we expecting families to be able to do that?”

In response to a question, Martinez said that she would be willing to reconsider revisions to tax codes or other legislation that would require people to pay sales taxes on online transactions. Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh and City Councilor Steve Henderson, among others, have expressed their desire for laws to bring internet sales taxes to cities in New Mexico.

“I would be happy to look again at a bill that doesn’t … That piece came in with the $350 million tax increase, and I can’t line-item pieces of that. So it had to all be vetoed,” Martinez said.

Rep. Nibert and Wooley added that they hope that pieces of a major tax overhaul proposed by Rep. Jason Harper, R-Rio Rancho, which passed the House but was voted down by the Senate, could be reconsidered. They said that bill proposed closing tax loopholes as well.

Comments from local and state Democrats were not offered by press time. But in earlier published statements about Martinez’s decision to veto large portions of the appropriations bill, House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, said, “The people of New Mexico justifiably expected the governor to act responsibly on the budget. By today’s actions, the governor is turning her back on the bipartisan and responsible solution offered to her by the Legislature.”

Martinez said at the news conference that she cannot say at this time when the special session will occur, only that she expects it to be soon.

