A former Roswell teacher and [auth] coach will pay restitution and be on supervised probation for a felony embezzlement charge, a Monday sentencing hearing determined.

Michelle Fuentes, 44, pleaded no contest March 8 to taking $325,907.80 from a former employer, JJM Farms in Dexter.

Fuentes is no longer a Roswell Independent School District employee, said a school district human resource manager. Her employment ended March 13, five days after she pleaded no contest to the charges. She had been a seventh-grade social studies teacher and cheerleader coach with Mountain View Middle School, having joined the district in 2014.

In a Monday hearing in Roswell before Judge James Hudson of the Fifth Judicial District Court of Chaves County, Fuentes was ordered to pay $500 a month in restitution until the full amount is repaid, according to a District Attorney’s Office employee. Court documents also indicate that she must pay standard court fees and costs of $180 and will pay any costs associated with her probation.

It was unclear as of press time how long Fuentes will be on supervised probation. The felony charge carries a possible sentence of up to nine years.

According to the prosecution, Fuentes, arrested June 28, took money from the agricultural business from March 2011 to January 2015, depositing the funds into her own bank accounts and using company money to pay personal bills. According to court documents, a new employee closing books for the 2015 fiscal year noticed an initial discrepancy. The company then did a more thorough review of its financials and found that Fuentes had diverted hundreds of thousands of dollars.

By entering a no contest plea, Fuentes did not acknowledge guilt. The please is instead an indication that the person will not defend against the charge. Once a no contest plea is entered, a court can treat the person as guilty.

A phone message left for Fuentes’s lawyer, E. Michael Gomez, was not returned by press time.

