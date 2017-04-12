Username: 1

Founder Richard Rossiter & Felecia Harvey

commemorate her certification as a Rossiter System

Master Practitioner a.k.a. PainSlayer®

Felecia tells clients: “…with Rossiter, I expect immediate results to resolve their pain or fitness conundrum. They usually don’t believe me until the first time they get up off the floor! I love it when they leave with a smile on their face and tell me that was not at all what they expected when they called for a massage.”

What’s the difference between massage & bodywork?

Typically, the purpose of massage is to relax but therapeutic massage, or bodywork, goes a step further with the intention to remediate a specific problem or pain. It addresses only part of the body and may also [auth] require the client to participate.

Felecia’s specialty is mainly deep tissue work, often using her feet rather than her hands. She has advanced training in Ashiatsu Oriental Bar Therapy (AOBT) and is a PainSlayer® – a Rossiter System Master Practitioner and Instructor for levels 1-4 for the 2-person stretch Rossiter System®.

Most in-office sessions are custom tailored to each client’s specific goals which can include the Erchonia Low Level Laser. This amazing tool targets cells to enhance healing and reduce pain naturally. The laser works to reduce scars as well.

All of these tools allow Felecia to personalize a plan to effect considerable changes in connective tissues that quickly reduce the effects of stress, injury, pain, improve athletic performance, or just simply allow you to unwind and relax.

Muscle dysfunction accounts for 85% of all pain syndromes:

Carpal tunnel syndrome

Back pain & sciatica

Hip pain

Knee pain

Plantar fasciitis

Neck & shoulder pain

TMJ

Headaches

The Rossiter System® is the premier athletic enhancement, recovery and injury prevention modality. Rossiter targets the core cause of immobility and pain – tight connective tissue. Just a few of the 2-person stretches can make an immediate difference. There are head-to-toe techniques to prevent what could cause tightness and slow your performance down. The Rossiter System® keeps your body healthy, supple and pain-free naturally which, in turn, can prevent sports’ injuries.

Is someone you know in pain?

New in my office, an amazing product for pain relief. Non-transdermal (nothing enters the body) phototherapy patch has a 90% success rate in relieving pain – no needles, no creams, no drugs, no wraps.

The top photo shows areas of inflammation in the upper back and neck. Within 5 minutes of applying the Lifewave pain relief patches, a dramatic reduction in temperature and inflammation was noted. These images were taken as part of a double-blind placebo controlled study. The overall results were that 34 out of 36 people responded as above. Call now to schedule a FREE in-office demo.

Play Better. Train Better. Feel Better.

Contact Felecia @ (575) 626-4941 to set an appointment

or, go to goo.gl/0vybNW 1717 W 2nd St, Suite 219 in Roswell

Related Posts

About the Author: Business Review

« Fuentes to pay restitution, serve probation; Former schoolteacher pleaded no contest to taking $325,900 from JJM Farms in Dexter