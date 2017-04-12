Username: 1

University of Tennessee dean Jeff Elwell has been chosen to head the Eastern New Mexico University system. (Submitted Photo)

A University of Tennessee academic leader has been named the new president of the Eastern New Mexico University system.

According to a press release, ENMU Board of Regents voted Wednesday morning to select Jeff Elwell as the head of the university system, which includes campuses in Portales, Roswell and Ruidoso. Elwell is now dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Tennessee, Chattanooga.

Elwell will become ENMU’s 10th president since its [auth] 1934 opening. He has received a three-year contract for $230,000 a year.

Elwell will replace Steven Gamble, who has been president since 2001 and will retire at the end of July.

In accepting the appointment by phone, Elwell said, “I am thrilled and excited beyond belief. I look forward to leading Eastern New Mexico University, all campuses, into the next decade.

“I want to especially thank everyone who was involved in the on-campus and off-campus process for their hospitality, warmth and charm. … I’m looking forward to this next exciting phase of my life, and so is my wife, Edwina, and two rescue dogs, Molly and Mindy.”

More than 75 applicants applied for the job. The search also involved reviewing more than 200 comments from students, faculty, staff and community members, the news release indicated.

Ten candidates were interviewed by the search committee, before narrowing the pool to five finalists for on-campus interviews. All five finalists were from out-of-state universities.

Elwell has held his current position at the University of Tennessee since 2012. He was provost and special assistant to the chancellor for strategic initiatives at Auburn University from 2010 to 2012. From 2004 to 2010, Elwell served as the founding dean of the College of Fine Arts and Communication at East Carolina University. He chaired the department of theatre arts at the University of Nebraska from 1999-2004 and at Marshall University from 1996 to 1999.

Elwell holds a doctorate in speech communication and theater from Southern Illinois University, a master’s degree in communication and theater from the University of Southwestern Louisiana, and a bachelor’s in English from California State University in Bakersfield.

