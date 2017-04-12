Username: 1

In an attempt to make a real effort to reduce drunk driving in Chaves County, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department have agreed to furnish on a timely basis the photos and identifiers of all [auth] persons arrested for DWI in Chaves County. The Roswell Daily Record has agreed to publish these after the arrests. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped.

BrAC/BAC: breath alcohol concentration/blood alcohol concentration; State law deems a person is driving intoxicated if BrAC or BAC is 0.08 or more.

Jimenez

Name: Ben A. Jimenez

Resident of: Roswell

Arrested: April 9 for DWI, negligent use of deadly weapon

BrAC/BAC: 0.13

Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department

Soto

Name: Zolia Soto

Resident of: Roswell

Arrested: April 8 for Aggravated DWI

BrAC/BAC: 0.16 / 0.16

Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office

