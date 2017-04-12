DWI arrests in Chaves County
In an attempt to make a real effort to reduce drunk driving in Chaves County, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the New Mexico State Police and the Roswell Police Department have agreed to furnish on a timely basis the photos and identifiers of all [auth] persons arrested for DWI in Chaves County. The Roswell Daily Record has agreed to publish these after the arrests. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped.
BrAC/BAC: breath alcohol concentration/blood alcohol concentration; State law deems a person is driving intoxicated if BrAC or BAC is 0.08 or more.
Jimenez
Name: Ben A. Jimenez
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: April 9 for DWI, negligent use of deadly weapon
BrAC/BAC: 0.13
Arresting agency: Roswell Police Department
Soto
Name: Zolia Soto
Resident of: Roswell
Arrested: April 8 for Aggravated DWI
BrAC/BAC: 0.16 / 0.16
Arresting agency: Chaves County Sheriff’s Office
