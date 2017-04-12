Username: 1

The much-discussed fate of the Cahoon Park Pool is slated for a decision tonight when the Roswell City Council is set to vote on a resolution that would reopen the beleaguered pool for the summer season.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Roswell Museum and Art Center.

A resolution placed on tonight’s agenda by Mayor Dennis Kintigh would reverse an 8-1 vote by the City Council in April 2016 to decommission the 78-year-old pool.

The resolution would recommission the pool for this summer only. A new $20 million recreation center and aquatic facility at Cielo Grande Recreation Area, with both an indoor and outdoor pool, are on schedule to open in the summer or fall of 2018.

Kintigh said he expects amendments to be offered and a vigorous debate.

The proposed resolution would temporarily recommission the pool so that it may be open to the public eight hours a day, for six days a week.

The proposed resolution states no more than $50,000 from the Parks and Recreation budget could be expended to get the now-dry pool ready and operational, including minimum necessary repairs, sufficient labor and additional staffing and water costs.

“Should the anticipated costs for operating the pool exceed the $50,000 budgeted … or [auth] should the city be unable to identify an appropriate source of funding in the fiscal year 2017 Parks and Recreation budget, the pool will not be opened,” the resolution states.

If the pool becomes operational and its operating expenses exceed $50,000, the pool would immediately be closed for the remainder of the season, unless an additional funding source outside of city funds can provide for the continued operations of the pool, the resolution states.

The temporary recommissioning of the pool would cease on July 31, when it again would be decommissioned, according to the proposed resolution.

In other business tonight, the City Council is slated to vote on a request for the city to take ownership of Memory Lawn Memorial Park.

Last month, the City Council’s Infrastructure Committee voted 4-0 to proceed with the acquisition of a portion of Memory Lawn Memorial Park, but not the entire cemetery just east of city limits due to environmental and other concerns.

The Infrastructure Committee recommended the city would acquire the 11-acre burial portion of the 41.2-acre private cemetery that is currently in a court-ordered receivership.

City engineer Louis Najar said the northern lots of the cemetery at 2605 E. 19th St. are known to contain buried tires, which, he said, might also be buried on nearby properties and on the southern portion where the burial plots are located. Najar said county leaders have declined to assume maintenance of the cemetery, and have instead asked the city to take it over.

City attorney Aaron Holloman has warned acquiring ownership of the cemetery property could bring with it the liability of environmental remediation.

Annual maintenance costs were estimated in a staff report between $20,000 to mow and weed the cemetery once a month to $150,000, depending on irrigation costs and the level of maintenance at the long-neglected cemetery. In recent years, low-hanging limbs from the cedar trees have obscured headstones, and the cemetery’s grass has died due to a lack of watering.

A staff report suggests minimal maintenance of mowing the cemetery once a month, with no irrigation other than rainfall.

Done in phases, Najar said acquiring the southern 11 acres of the 41-acre property could give the cemetery’s trust time to sell the remaining properties to the north that are not essential to cemetery operations. The trust could use the proceeds to fix an inoperable well on the property for irrigation, estimated to cost $7,000 for a new pump and motor.

There are only an estimated 50 burial plots remaining at Memory Lawn Memorial Park. Darrel Bethany of Anderson-Bethany Funeral Home & Crematory said the last time his funeral home had a burial at Memory Lawn Memorial Park, three holes had to be dug to find one vacant plot.

Chaves County Commissioner Robert Corn, a former magistrate court judge, was appointed receiver of the cemetery by a district court judge in 2011 following a lawsuit against the cemetery’s prior owners. The city’s possible acquisition of a portion of the cemetery is contingent upon the approval of District Judge Freddie J. Romero.

“Any decision must also be reviewed and concurred by the court charged with Memory Lawn,” the staff report states.

On another matter, the City Council is set tonight to vote on a mayor pro tem. The mayor pro tem acts as mayor, including presiding over City Council meetings, when the mayor is unavailable. The mayor pro tem position pays $13,129 annually.

The City Council typically elects a mayor pro tem following municipal elections in March or in April of a non-election year. City Councilor Savino Sanchez Jr. is currently the city’s mayor pro tem.

