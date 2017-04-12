Username: 1

Above: CASA and St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church are working together to start community gardens across Roswell. Healthy vegetables will be grown by and for Roswell residents all over town as this project grows. Volunteers put the finishing touches on [auth] one of the newly constructed boxes for a raised vegetable garden. (Submitted Photo)

Below: CASA and St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church are working together to start community gardens across Roswell. Healthy vegetables will be grown by and for Roswell residents all over town as this project grows. Volunteers build one of the boxes for raised vegetables intended to feed people all over town. (Submitted Photo)

Mary Colby of CASA and Donna Addkison of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church both dreamed of starting community gardens across Roswell as places to grow healthy vegetables by and for Roswell residents.

In fact, they both dreamed of these gardens as a source of community, a place of refuge and peace and a place to learn about caring for the earth and the body.

Together, CASA and St. Andrew’s have taken initial steps toward making these dreams into realities over Spring Break with the able assistance of teen volunteers. With materials donated by Builders Do It Center of Roswell and St. Andrew’s, several volunteers from both entities spent two days building and preparing elevated planters for seedlings planted and currently growing in the windows at CASA. This spring and summer, the volunteers will plant and tend to the gardens using the elevated planters which will be housed in the courtyard at St. Andrew’s. Volunteers will care for the plants to maturity, harvest the fruits of their labor and share them.

CASA and St. Andrew’s will be working to move two plots through the process of permitting and preparation this fall with an eye toward planting using a variety of methods in spring 2018. If you would like to donate materials or volunteer your time and expertise, please contact Donna Addkison at St. Andrew’s at donnaatstandrews@gmail.com or (575) 622-1353 or Mary Colby at CASA at mcolby@casakids.org or (575) 625-0112.

