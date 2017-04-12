Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. [auth] Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Kings Drive at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday in response to a burglary call. Various electronic devices were taken with a value reported at $4,195.

Arrests and arrest citations

Bertha E Tarango, 22, of the 3100 block of Vassar Drive, was charged at 11:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of South Washington Avenue with possession of marijuana.

Burglary

Police were dispatched to the 3600 block of North Main Street at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday in response to a burglary call. Miscellaneous items were taken with a reported value of $700.

Criminal damage

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of South Louisiana Avenue at 8:15 p.m. Monday in response to a criminal damage call. An RV glass window valued at $500 was destroyed.

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of West Alameda Street at 10:35 a.m. Tuesday in response to a criminal damage call. A cinderblock fence was damaged with a reported value of $300.

Police were dispatched to the 500 Block of North Main Street at 1:12 p.m. Tuesday in response to a criminal damage call. A rear windshield from a Ford F-150 was damaged with a reported value of $300.

Police were dispatched to the zero block of East Byrne Street at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday in response to a criminal damage call. A rear windshield from a Pontiac car was damaged with a reported value of $300.

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of West Hobbs Street at 12:10 p.m. Tuesday in response to a criminal damage call. A Toyota truck driver’s door had been keyed. Damage was reported with a value of $1,000.

