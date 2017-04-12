Username: 1

Local higher education institutions face a great deal of uncertainty now that Gov. Susana Martinez has vetoed all of their funding.

The move is considered by people speaking in the press, and some who spoke off the record, as primarily a message.

They said they thought the vetoes were meant to tell legislatures to deliver a budget more to Martinez’s liking during a special session expected to occur soon, as well as to exert pressure on the state Senate to consider the regents she has nominated for state universities.

But a New Mexico Military Institute administrator said the institution, which includes a junior college, would not make assumptions about motives or next steps.

“NMMI is trying to comprehend the reason of the [auth] governor’s veto of higher education funding and does not assume any clarity on the matter for a few weeks minimum given our understanding of the current status of a remedy regarding the veto,” Col. David W. West, chief of staff at the institute, stated in an email.

“We believe there to be a determination by both the governor and legislators to restore funding for higher education along with a balanced budget,” West said. “We believe the legislators generally oppose further cuts to education in particular, but until the governor and the Legislature begin discussions, the outcome remains unknown.”

Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell officials referred questions to Dr. Clayton Alred, president of ENMU-Ruidoso and head of the New Mexico Association of Community Colleges. Alred did not respond to a message by press time.

Martinez made a couple of appearances Tuesday to speak about the budget situation, and she is scheduled to talk at the New Mexico State Police office, 4207 W. Second St., at 10:30 a.m. today.

In signing the Government Appropriations Act of 2017 Friday, or House Bill 2, which provides funding for fiscal year 2018 to begin July 1, Martinez vetoed many of the allocations that the Democratic-controlled House and Senate had approved. Funding for the state Legislature also was vetoed.

Except for some state funding for scholarships, Martinez rejected all appropriations for public higher education and state-funded specialty schools such as the New Mexico School for the Deaf.

In a Friday executive message to House Speaker Brian Egolf Jr. (D-Santa Fe) explaining her decisions regarding the bill, Martinez stated:

“The Senate refused to hold a hearing for nominated regents for several higher education institutions. This is a clear violation of its constitutional duty. When the Senate appropriated three quarters of a billion dollars to these institutions, it also took the unprecedented step of refusing to hold a hearing for those responsible for the oversight of the appropriated public dollars. Both the funding for our higher education institutions and the confirmation of well-qualified regents can be addressed in the upcoming special session.”

In an earlier statement about the state budget legislation, Martinez said legislators had acted irresponsibly by passing a budget that includes many tax increases.

“I provided the Legislature with over $300 million in options to balance the budget,” she stated. “I offered compromise. But the Senate didn’t want to come to the table. Instead, they sent a $350 million tax increase for our families to bear the burden of their inaction. This is not the way to govern.”

Egolf was critical of the governor’s decisions in a statement made Friday.

“The governor’s actions today are beyond the pale,” he said. “Her vetoes of all funding for every higher education institution in the state and the entire legislative branch of government are unconstitutional and have provoked a constitutional crisis. … To fix our state’s budget crisis, the people of New Mexico demand that the governor put her cards on the table and tell the people how she will prevent a disastrous downgraded bond rating for our state.”

The Legislature had voted to provide $2.3 billion to higher education in state funding. The quarter-billion dollar figure represents the Legislature’s recommendation regarding state general funds.

Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell had been allocated $21.2 million in state monies, with about $11 million from general funds. New Mexico Military Institute was budgeted for $36.67 million in state funding, $3.86 million from the general fund.

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

