But he says he’s proudest of what he did in 18 seasons at San Diego State, turning what had been a basketball backwater into a perennial postseason participant.

“San Diego State is my legacy,” Fisher said at a news conference Tuesday, when he handed over the program to his long-time assistant, Brian Dutcher.

Dutcher has been associate head coach-head coach in waiting since 2011.

Fisher was 386-209 at SDSU and 619-307 overall.

Fisher will have a part-time role with SDSU’s athletic department.