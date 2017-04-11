Username: 1

Roger Dale Cain, also known as Uncle, Daddy, Grandpa Roger, was born on July 31, 1948, and passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2017. A tribute of Roger’s life may be found at andersonbethany.com where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.

Roger was a man of courage, who fought for his country in Vietnam from April 24, 1968, to December 1, 1969. He didn’t talk about it much. [auth] But when he did, oh, the stories he would tell. At one point he was put in a body bag and left by his own troop because they thought he was dead. He made his way out of the body bag and found his troop to continue on the battle. He was later shot and honorably discharged as a Sergeant E5 and awarded two Purple Hearts along with other medals.

Roger is the proud father of 3 girls and 1 boy of his own and 4 stepchildren. Roger leaves behind two daughters: Candy Cain-Torgerson and Christine McSparen; son, Edwin Cain; three stepdaughters: Danna Shumacher, Shanna Rodibaugh, and Jody Scates; and one stepson, Matthew Stone. He has 17 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He leaves behind brothers, sisters, and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; and daughter, Charlene Cain.

Roger served his time on this earth and is now reunited with his wife and daughter. He is no longer suffering from the effects of the war that he served in and the cancer that took over his body.

Uncle, Daddy, Grandpa Roger touched many lives throughout the span of his life and will be greatly missed.

This tribute was written in honor of Roger by his family.

