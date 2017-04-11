Username: 1

Applications are now being accepted from local charitable organizations interested in receiving proceeds from this summer’s Rotary Desert Sun Golf Classic.

In its 26-year history, the Sun Classic has raised well over $700,000 for worthwhile causes in Chaves County. This year’s primary beneficiary may receive as much as $20,000.

Interested parties should contact Larry Stiles at (575) 626-7718 or submit their applications by mail to P.O. Box 1573, Roswell, NM, 88202-1573. The deadline is April 30. Applicants must be a qualified 501(c)3 corporation.

Set for July 21-23, the Rotary Desert Sun Golf Classic is a PGA-sanctioned, two-day, 36-hole event where amateurs can put their skills to the test against some of the best professional golfers in the region.

Professionals will play for an estimated $23,000 in prize money while amateurs compete for over $12,000 in pro shop credits. The event commences with a Nine-Hole Amateur Shoot-Out. All play takes place at Nancy Lopez Golf Course at Spring River.

The event is presented annually by the Roswell Rotary Club, Pecos Valley Rotary Club and Sunrise Rotary Club. The major sponsor of the tournament is Desert Sun Motors of Roswell, Travis Hicks, executive manager.

