Blood drives for April

There are five blood drives scheduled for the month of April, with the first one being today from 9 a.m. to 12:30 [auth] p.m. at Pioneer Bank 3000 N. Main St. Below are the other four. For more information or to make an appointment for today’s blood drive or any other listed below, contact Stephanie Seabrease at 575-840-8178 or email her at SSeabrease@bloodsystems.org.

• Thursday at United Blood Services Center, 3 Grand Avenue Plaza on the Bloodmobile from noon to 3 p.m.

• Saturday at United Blood Services Center, 3 Grand Avenue Plaza on the Bloodmobile from noon to 3 p.m.

• April 19 at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• April 22 at Goddard High School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cinco de Mayo fest seeks vendors

The city of Roswell has teamed up with the Hispano Chamber of Commerce, the Roswell Chamber of Commerce and the Roswell/Chaves County Economic Development Corporation to bring to the second annual Cinco de Mayo Festival to Roswell.

The festival on May 5 and 6 will feature family activities such as music, a kids zone, sporting events and vending booths.

The outdoor festival will be held at Roswell’s Russ DeKay Soccer Complex at 1500 N. Grand Ave. The event is free and will kick off May 5 at 6 p.m. and go until 9 p.m. Hours on Saturday will be from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The festival entertainment features live national caliber music and entertainers both days. Food vendors that will highlight the best area cuisine. There will be canopies where attendees can enjoy their food and soak in the atmosphere.

Vendors are being solicited for food booths, Roswell Market Place and the Small Business Non-Profit Expo. Cost for booths vary depending on size and location, ranging from $100 to $200.

Registration forms can be found online at roswell-nm.gov. For more information call Lisa Rosales at Roswell Parks & Recreation at (575) 624-6720, ext. 212.

Cinco de Mayo volleyball

Teams are needed for a one-day co-ed volleyball tournament at the second annual Roswell Cinco de Mayo Festival.

The Roswell Cinco de Mayo 2017 will kick off the night May 5 and run through May 6.

One of the events scheduled will be the one-day volleyball tournament.

Entry fees are $75 per team. There is a limit of 10 people per team.

The first-place team will receive medals/trophies and all teams will receive T-shirts. The deadline for entries is April 28.

To sign up teams and for entry forms, contact Damian Cheatem at the Roswell Adult and Recreation Center at 807 N. Missouri Ave. For more information, call 575-624-6719 or go to SeeRoswell.com.

Cinco de Mayo couples dance

The Roswell Cinco de Mayo 2017 will feature an amateur couples dance competition, and organizers said dancers needed. Participants must be at least 18, must sign a waiver release form and cannot be professional dancers.

The contest is opened to the first 12 couples that sign up.

Contestants will dance two songs and be scored on talent, originality and style. Contestants suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs will not be allowed to participate.

First-place winners will each receive a $50 gift card to Cattle Baron, with second-place winners each receiving a $25 Cattle Baron gift card. All judge’s decisions will be final. There will not be an appeal process.

To sign up teams and for entry forms, contact Damian Cheatem at the Roswell Adult and Recreation Center at 575-624-6719 or go to SeeRoswell.com, where registration forms are available.

For more information call Lisa Rosales at Roswell Parks & Recreation (575) 624-6720, ext. 212.

Race for the Zoo set for May

The Roswell Parks & Recreation Department will be hosting the annual Race for the Zoo on May 13. The Saturday event will begin at 8 a.m. at Spring River Park & Zoo at 1306 E. College Blvd.

The event features a variety of races, a 10K run, 10K walk, 5K run and 5K walk. Participants in each race will compete in nine age divisions for both men and women.

Age divisions are 10 and under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-70, and 70 and over.

Overall male and female winners in both races will receive awards. First- through third-place finishers will receive medals in each age group. T-shirts will be given to all participants and drawings for door prizes will take place following the races.

Entry forms are available at the Roswell Adult & Recreation Center at 807 N. Missouri Ave. or online at active.com. Registration on race day will be from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. at Spring River Park & Zoo.

Packet pick up will be May 12 at the zoo from 4 to 6 p.m., or on race day from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. Pre-registration is $30 through May 12. Registration is $35 on race day.

For more information, call (575) 624-6719 or send a message on the Roswell Adult and Recreation Center Facebook page.

Diabetes talk open to the public

Frontier Medical will be hosting a free Diabetic talk presented by Mose July, MD, Board Certified Endocrinologist with Kymera Medical. The talk will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at PeachTree Village at 1301 W. Country Club Road. Light refreshments will be served. Call 575-627-8070 to RSVP or for more information.

