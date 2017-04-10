Roswell family teams up for unique race
Over the past weekend, the Lilley Family of Roswell took part in the Spaceport America Relay, in [auth] which teams of 12 runners completed approximately 180 point-to-point miles over two days from El Paso, Texas to Spaceport America, located west of the U.S. Army’s White Sands Missile Range. Each member of the team ran 10-20 miles during the event. (Submitted Photo)
