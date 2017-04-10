Username: 1

April 19 is a special date for area [auth] veterans. A ceremony in Artesia and a special visit of the VA Mobile Vet Center van to Roswell and at the Artesia ceremonies is planned.

This is “last call” for a special commemoration marking the 50th Anniversary of our war in Vietnam. The ceremony for all southeastern New Mexico veterans will be on April 19, at 11 a.m. in Artesia at the Artesia center, located at 612 N. Eighth St. This will be the fourth ceremony presented by the New Mexico Department of Veterans Services (NMDVS) as part of a nationwide initiative directed by the U.S. Department of Defense. A 50th Anniversary commemorative pin and a certificate of appreciation for their military service will be given to the veterans and family members of deceased Vietnam War-era veterans.

It is extremely important that you contact NMDVS Roswell-based Veterans Service Officer Richard Moncrief at richard.moncrief@state.nm.us or (575) 824-6086, to register for the event. You, or a member of your family, will need to present a copy of your DD214 (discharge certificate) in order to verify your dates of service during the Vietnam era. This nationwide commemorative effort makes no distinction between veterans who served in-country, in-theater, or were stationed elsewhere during the Vietnam War era. All answered the call of duty. This special ceremony will honor all Vietnam War-era veterans, their families, and (families of deceased Vietnam War-era veterans) from southeastern New Mexico/the Pecos Valley.

If you do not have a copy of your DD214, this is a perfect opportunity to obtain this all important document for your files. The DD Form 214 is filed in the Official Military Personnel File (OMPF). Most veterans and their next-of-kin can request copies of their DD Form 214 online at archives.gov/veterans/military-service-records/index.html), or call the customer service staff at 314-801-0800.

On the same day of the 50th ceremonies, the Las Cruces Mobile Vet Center will be parked at Roswell’s Wal-Mart from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Following the Artesia ceremonies, the van will be open for business back in Roswell (Wal-Mart) from 3 to 5 p.m. The LC Mobile Vet Center provides outreach services to eligible veterans and their family members. Veterans with questions or concerns about veterans’ benefits, advice on filing veteran claims and virtually “all things veteran” can visit with Sam Jones at the mobile center. The Vet Center and its mobile van are services provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. For more information, contact the Las Cruces Vet Center, 230 S. Water St., Las Cruces, NM 88001 or call 575-523-9826.

In closing, I can’t pass up the opportunity to clear up a tremendous misconception about the war in Vietnam by someone who was there. I’ve heard it being said over and over that we lost the war in Vietnam. Poppycock! Believe me, I have heard it said in much more demonstrative lingo. Let’s be clear and direct. Presidents Johnson and Nixon, the Senate of the U.S. and the U.S. House of Representatives lost the war in a clearly visible team effort. When politicians of that era (and frankly any other era) saw they were starting to look bad after failed “piece negotiations” by Johnson and Nixon, and then they themselves looked really bad after they cut off funding to the soldiers for silly little things like ammunition, food, combat support vehicles, medical support, replacement troops for our brothers and sisters who were just killed, and much, much more serious tools of engagement such as minor artillery support from the battleship New Jersey.

Let me see if I can prove my allegation. Our combat unit was directed to take an enemy stronghold on a well-defended “hill” this side of Cambodia. We did so decisively, not losing a single man. We did so four separate times.Once we took the hill, peace negotiations were started. We were instructed to return to base camp. Oops, peace talks broke down, the enemy had moved back in, and we retook the same objective — four times, folks.

In all, we had been directed to defeat the enemy 28 times, and we did so 27 straight times. Oh, we didn’t lose that one not in the wins column. When we reached that particular objective, Charlie had quickly left before we got there. So, in just a small comparison, U.S. soldiers — 28 and U.S. presidents/Congress — 0. Don’t ever let anyone say “we” lost the war! Our politicians lost the war — hands down. God bless.

John Taylor, a 25-year resident of Roswell, is a retired Vietnam vet paratrooper, DAV, vice-commander of the Military Order of Purple Heart and a former health-care executive. He may be reached at skytroopjhtay@gmail.com.

