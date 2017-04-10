Eagles donate to Down syndrome
The Roswell Eagles Motorcycle Group on Saturday donated over $5,000 to the Down Syndrome Foundation [auth] of Southeast New Mexico. Pictured, from left, are Tammie Mason, Eagle riders vice president; Bethany Johnston, executive director for the Down syndrome Foundation of SENM; Robert Stacey, Aerire president; and Mary Ann Kay, Eagle riders chaplain. (Mary Morgan Photo)
