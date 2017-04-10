Coyotes, Rockets meet on diamond today
Above: In this April 23, 2016, file photo, Goddard outfielder Luke Fink knocks a single to center field and turns it into an inside-the-park home run during the Rockets’ doubleheader victory [auth] over the Roswell Coyotes at Joe Bauman Stadium.
Below: In this April 23, 2016, file photo, Roswell’s Brandon Evans, left, tags out Goddard’s Cal Villareal as he attempts to get back to first base during a district matchup on the Coyote’s home field. Goddard won all four meetings with Roswell last year. The last time the Coyotes beat the Rockets was in 2012, a 4-3 victory. The rivals meet today at 4:30 p.m. at Joe Bauman Stadium for the first of two district doubleheaders. (Shawn Naranjo Photos)
