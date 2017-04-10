Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Police were dispatched to the 300 block of North Washington Avenue at 10:27 a.m. Saturday in response to a burglary forced entry call. Miscellaneous [auth] tools valued at $2,499 were reported stolen.

Arrests and arrest citations

Joshua J. Garcia, 21, of the 700 block of Juno Drive was arrested at 10:05 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Camilla Drive on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Antonio Ray Baca, 29, of the 1500 block of North Michigan Avenue was arrested at 11:35 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Eighth Street on a charge of possession of a controlled substance.

Alma H. Cortes, 39, of the 1600 block of East Bland Street was arrested at 12:31 a.m. Friday on South Mulberry Avenue on a charge of resisting, evading and obstructing an officer.

Eric Dennis Jr., 30, of Alamogordo was arrested at 12:51 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of North Atkinson Avenue on a charge of miscellaneous arrest/warrants.

Christian G. Gonzalez, 24, of the 1100 block of Cahoon Avenue was arrested at 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Second Street on charges of possession of marijuana.

James Williams, 51, of the 2700 block of Emerald Drive was arrested at 3:18 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of South Main Street on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jaime Margarito Garcia, 35 of the 1800 block of North Washington Avenue was arrested at 11:04 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Deming Street on charges of failure to comply.

Sirron Orron Johnson, 33, of the 2300 block of Cole Avenue was arrested at 11:49 p.m. Sunday near his home on a charge of outstanding warrants.

Burglary

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of East Albuquerque Street at 9:28 p.m. Friday in response to a burglary non-forced call. Miscellaneous tools valued at $300 were reported stolen.

Criminal damages

Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of North Washington Avenue at 12:39 p.m. Sunday in response to a criminal damage call. The rear window of a 2016 White Dodge Ram truck valued at $580 was reported as shattered.

Police were dispatched to the 500 block of Greenbrier Drive at 3:45 a.m. Sunday in response to a criminal damage call. A black 2010 GMC was reported as having $4,000 in damage.

Vehicle theft

Police were dispatched to the 200 block of East Reed Street at 5:39 p.m. Saturday in response to an unlawful taking of a motor vehicle call. A 2006 teal Pontiac G6 valued at $6,000 was reported stolen.

