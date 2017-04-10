Coach Jason Kidd says Brogdon will be limited to about 25 minutes. Brogdon is a contender for the NBA Rookie of the Year award after the second-round draft pick out of Virginia averaged 10.3 points and 4.3 assists this season.

Kidd says John Henson is also set to return on Monday after the center missed 10 games with a sprained left thumb.

The Bucks have clinched a postseason berth. They can secure at least the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference by beating Charlotte.

Hornets guard Kemba Walker, who averages a team-high 23.2 points, will miss the game with a hyperextended left knee. Charlotte has been eliminated from playoff contention.