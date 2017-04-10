Username: 1

Brianna Duran

A Roswell teenager was arrested and charged Monday afternoon after police say she stabbed both her parents with a knife [auth] Sunday night.

Roswell police said Brianna Ann Duran, 18, stabbed her mother and father at about 10 p.m. Sunday at their home in the 1000 block of Crescent Drive.

Police said her 62-year-old father and 54-year-old mother both suffered upper body stab wounds. They were both treated at a local hospital Sunday night and released.

“So fortunately, it wasn’t beyond that seriousness,” said Todd Wildermuth, spokesperson for the Roswell Police Department. “They didn’t have to be admitted to the hospital.”

Wildermuth said the weapon was a knife.

Duran was arrested Monday afternoon and charged in magistrate court with aggravated battery against a household member.

“They listed it as one charge initially,” Wildermuth said. “We’ll have to see how that plays out in the actual charging document because there were the two victims. That will be the charge, whether it’s one or two.”

Court documents about the case were unavailable as of press time.

Wildermuth said he did not have information about a motive for Sunday night’s alleged assault.

“Even though she’s been arrested, we’re still investigating,” Wildermuth said Monday night.

Duran, born in 1998, was charged in Chaves County Magistrate Court on March 17 with embezzlement of a motor vehicle, a fourth-class felony. She was arrested on March 21 and had her first appearance before Magistrate Judge E.J. Fouratt on March 21, when was released on her own recognizance.

Duran’s preliminary hearing in that case, in which she is represented by the Offices of the Public Defender, is set for April 18.

