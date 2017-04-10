Username: 1

Benita Acosta, age 81, of Roswell, NM passed away Sunday, April 9, 2017. A visitation will be from [auth] 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel, with a rosary recitation to follow. Mass and burial information will be announced in Wednesday’s paper, April 12, 2017.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

