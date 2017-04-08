Username: 1

Monday

U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, 2 p.m., annual stakeholder meeting on Pecos River operations, Bureau of Land Management Carlsbad Field Office, 620 E. Green St., Carlsbad.

Dexter Consolidated [auth] School District, 6 p.m. workshop, 7 p.m. regular meeting, 100 N. Lincoln Ave., Dexter.

Tuesday

Artesia City Council, 6 p.m., Artesia City Hall, 511 W. Texas Ave., Artesia

Thursday

Roswell City Council, 6 p.m., Bassett Auditorium, Roswell Museum and Art Center, 100 W. 11th St.

Friday

Southeast New Mexico Economic Development District / Council of Government Board of Directors quarterly meeting, 10 a.m., Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Campus Union Building Banquet Room, 52 University Blvd.

