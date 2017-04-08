Username: 1

Sue Nan (Mixon) Rogers was born in Mabank, Texas on Sept. 22, 1940, to parents Joseph Howard Mixon and Gladys Maurine (Tate) Mixon. [auth] She entered her eternal rest on April 5, 2017 at the age of 76.

Sue loved people, traveling to different places, and spending time with her family. They were her life and they knew it. She had a gift for making friends and making them feel like they were part of the family. Her hobbies were bowling, water volleyball, washers and taking charge in any given situation.

Sue was preceded in death by her husband Douglas Rogers; son Kevin Kyle Rogers; granddaughter Kandis Rogers; her parents Joseph Howard and Gladys Mixon; nine brothers William Horace, Garvin Harm, Billy Buck, Marvin Dewey, Howard Junior, Morris Lee, Bobby Clyde, J.R. and Donny Wayne; and two sisters Frances Louise and Iris Mae.

Sue is survived by her sons Douglas M. II and Michael Steven; daughter Kathy Sue; daughter-in-law Lynne Rogers; sisters Peggy, Linda, Judy and Marzette; grandkids Chad Mayfield and his wife Carol, Brad Mayfield, Stephanie, Britney Mayfield, Jennifer Pahl, Kyle Rogers, Alexis Hurst Schantel Blanchard and Katie Lane Pierce; great grandkids Gavin Mayfield, Ava Mayfield, Andrew Pahl, Landon LeQuey, Kensley Sue, Charlie Carpenter and Stella Blanchard.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ballard Funeral Home and Crematory. An online registry can be accessed at ballardfuneralhome.com.

