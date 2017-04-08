Username: 1

Jimmy Ray Cullins “BOOTS” passed away March 25, 2017 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He will lie in state from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Officiating will be Celebrant James Chambers. Cremation and inurnment will [auth] follow at a later date.

Jimmy was born in Roswell, NM on January 24, 1967, To Jerry and Barbara Cullins. He was raised on White Lake Ranch.

Jimmy was an amazing and talented artist; at the time of his death he was preparing for an art show. Jimmy loved horseback riding, camping, fishing and spending time with the love of his life, Andrea Hare.

The path he chose in life kept him away from his family. Even though we didn’t agree, we all loved him very much.

Jimmy is preceded in death by his dad Jerry Cullins, paternal grandparents Luke and Myrtia Cullins, maternal grandparents Wesley Whitworth, Velma and Bill Ricciardi. A cousin Betty Lou Whit worth.

Jimmy is survived by one son, his mother Barbara Cullins, brother Jacob Cullins, sister Vanessa Luiz and her husband Joe. He has two nieces and four nephews. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

