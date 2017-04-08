Username: 1

Prominent Roswell business and community leader Jon E. Hitchcock has stepped down as head of Pioneer Bank after more than three decades with the priv[auth] ate institution.

In making the announcement, the bank also said that current Executive Vice President Stephen P. Puntch has become the new chief executive officer while Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Christopher Palmer is now the president and chief operating officer.

Another officer, Nicole Austin, has been promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president and chief lending officer.

The changes were announced March 20, with Hitchcock’s retirement effective March 31.

Hitchcock has worked at Pioneer Bank since 1980, when he joined as vice president and treasurer, having previously worked a certified public accountant at Ernst & Ernst in San Antonio, Texas.

He was promoted to senior vice president in 1982, the year he also was elected to its board of directors. In 1988, he served as executive vice president and then became chairman, president and chief executive officer in 2002.

During his 37 years with the bank, he has seen its operations grow from $130 million in assets to $800 million. It also has 14 banking branches and two mortgage origination offices and operates in New Mexico, Texas and Colorado. He also has overseen the bank’s adoption of new technologies.

Hitchcock will continue to serve the bank as a non-executive member of the board.

Hitchcock is also known for his community involvement as a leader of numerous organizations, including the First Presbyterian Church, the New Mexico Bankers Association, Lovelace Regional Hospital, the New Mexico Oil Corporation, the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. and the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Foundation.

Puntch has been with Pioneer Bank since 1984, having previously worked in Texas as a securities account executive for two firms. Joining the bank as manager of mortgage loan secondary products and marketing, he became executive vice president and a member of the board of directors in 2002.

Palmer, a certified public accountant, has been with Pioneer since 2004. Prior to coming to Roswell, he worked at Citizens Bank in Farmington, including as vice president of investments. Hired as senior vice president and chief financial officer for Pioneer, he took on the additional responsibility of chief operating officer in 2015.

With the hiring of Chad Cole as senior vice president and chief financial officer in 2016, Palmer began to focus more on bank operations as he prepared to become bank president.

Austin began her banking career in 2000 as an assistant to the president of a bank. She then worked as a supervisor of loan servicing and a compliance officer until that bank was sold. She became a commercial loan banker for Pioneer in 2008 and was named chief lending officer in 2016.

Austin, a former teacher and coach, also serves as president of the Roswell Independent School District Board of Education.

