Username: 1

Advertising





Geraldo (“Jerry”) L. McIntyre Kirwin, age 85, a resident of Magdalena, NM, died on Sunday, March 26, 2017. Born in Woonsocket, RI, he moved [auth] to Phoenix as a child, then spent the rest of his life in the desert Southwest playing music, creating art, talking about ideas and journaling. Jerry attended grade and high school in Phoenix, AZ, then Phoenix College from 1953-55. In 1956, he attended the Esmeralda School of Painting & Sculpture in Mexico City, Mexico. Jerry also earned 129 hours at Arizona State University.

A ranch hand and horse trainer in San Patricio, NM, Jerry also made wood sculptures and totemic images. Invited to participate in the formation of the Roswell Artist in Residence Program (RAIR), he was its first resident, 1967-68. While a community organizer in Little Chihuahua, Roswell in 1969-79, Dr. Rudy Kiva hired him to recruit for his gallery, Artium Orbis, in Santa Fe. Too early for a favorable response, Rudy closed the gallery, and the artists started an alternative showing space called The Warehouse. When the artists found acceptance in orthodox galleries, this gallery closed and Jerry decided to get out of the art business (1972).

At Arabella, NM, Tom Knapp encouraged Jerry to try his hand at working in bronze, a journey that culminated in a one man show at the Roswell Museum in February 1993. Jerry retired from making bronze sculpture in 1993, and moved to Magdalena.

Following a wrecked shoulder in an early 2000 car accident, he made a series of paintings as therapy. Many of these were incorporated into a One Man Group Show at Magdalena’s Warehouse 1:10 in 2014.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Myrtle and Gerald Kirwin; and his sister, Helen.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife, S. Gail Miller; daughters, Rosanna Kirwin and Maria Kirwin of Eugene, OR, Teresa Pfau of Deadwood, OR and Melania Kirwin of

Albuquerque, NM; sons Joseph Kirwin of Milwaukie, OR, and Armando Kirwin of Los Angeles, CA; grandchildren, Trevor Hanson, Sarah Kirwin, and Dylan Wagner of

OR, Emma Kirwin and Gerald Peralta of Albuquerque, NM; and great-grandchildren, Anthony and Peyton Hanson, OR; cousin, Marilyn Byerly of Scottsdale, AZ; and numerous nieces and nephews in AZ.

A memorial celebration will take place at Warehouse 1:10 in Magdalena, NM on Saturday, April 29, from 2-6 p.m. Arrangements are being handled by the caring professionals at the Noblin Funeral Service Belen Chapel, 418 W. Reinken Ave., (505) 864-4448, where an online guest registry is available at noblinfuneralservice.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Sue Nan (Mixon) Rogers Hitchock retires as Pioneer CEO »