Garden clubs share their bounty
Above: Members of the Home Garden Clubs enjoy the sun and warm weather Saturday as they hold their annual Gardener’s Market in Cahoon Park at 1101 W. Fourth Street. Iris [auth] bulbs, vegetable and herb starts, house plants, cacti and trees made the list of sale items. All plants come from members’ gardens. (Christina Stock Photo)
Below: The local garden clubs brought new seedlings, iris bulbs, herbs, flowers and cacti to the Cahoon Park on Saturday. The garden club members gave advise about planting the fresh seedlings and how to keep the plants alive. One of the members, Grace Scott, talked about the benefits of herbs for ones health. (Christina Stock Photo)
