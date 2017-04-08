Username: 1

Above: Goddard seniors Justin Miller, left, [auth] and Luke Fink, right, sign national letter of intent to play baseball for Luna Community College during a small ceremony in the Rocket locker room Tuesday afternoon. Also pictured is Goddard head baseball coach Alan Edmonson. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

Below: Goddard senior utility Justin Miller, seated, poses with his mother, Amorette Miller, left, and Goddard head baseball coach Alan Edmonson, right, after singing a letter of intent to play baseball at Luna CC in Las Vegas, NM next season. Miller, Edmonson’s nephew, is playing his first and only season for the Rockets after playing the last three in Flower Mound, Texas. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

Goddard senior outfielder Luke Fink, seated, poses with his mother, Evonne Deanda, left, his father, Joe Fink, right, and Goddard head baseball coach Alan Edmonson, center, after signing up to play baseball for the Rough Riders of Luna CC in Las Vegas, NM. Fink is a four-year varsity player and was named MVP of the Southwest Baseball Classic earlier this season. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

At Goddard High School, the term “Dirtbag” is used to describe the kind of baseball player that gives his all. The guy who keeps his teammates up, plays one pitch at a time and isn’t afraid to tear up his uniform.

If that description fits anyone, it perfectly fits Rocket seniors Luke Fink and Justin Miller, who both signed national letters of intent to play baseball for the Luna Community College Rough Riders in Las Vegas, N.M. during a small ceremony with their families and friends at the Goddard baseball locker room Tuesday afternoon.

Both players were excited to become part of a program on the rise.

“I love it. Coach (Tyler) Gibson and the entire staff made me feel like I was at home,” Miller said. “Everything that they have there is on the up and up and they have a bright future. We’re fortunate enough to be a part of it.”

“(The offer) felt sincere,” Fink said. “It sounded like they actually wanted us there and made it feel like home. We want to be there.”

Goddard head baseball coach Alan Edmonson said the teammates, who will also room together in Vegas, play the game with the same mentality.

“A lot of similarities between Justin and Luke and the way they approach the game,” he said. “You never see panic, you never see stress. They’ve always been that way. They can walk into any situation and make the best of it.”

For Fink, in his fourth year with the varsity squad, Rocket baseball has been a huge part of his life, both in time on the field and lessons learned off of it.

“(Rocket baseball) has developed me into the person I am, really,” Fink said. “Coach Edmonson has taught me a lot about being a good person, taking advantage of the time I have in baseball and enjoying every minute of it.”

Without hesitation, Edmonson called Fink the best outfielder in the state and said he often screams at the senior during practice, but for good things.

“He makes plays, even in practice. Diving catches or catches running back that are Willie Mays-type catches,” Edmonson said. “When I’m throwing BP I just have to turn around and scream at him and just say wow. It excites me. It’s neat to see. In my opinion, there’s no kid in the state of New Mexico that plays the outfield better than he does.”

Outside the great plays, big hits and tricky pitches, fans will remember Fink for his calm under pressure, but even the most steady player has to start somewhere.

“He gets put in tough situations and freshman year I did it to him up at the Sal Puentes tournament,” Edmonson said. “We were playing St. Pius and that was the first time I’d ever seen him have a little bit of a deer in headlights look. We bring him in there in a tough spot, against a guy that didn’t hit off-speed stuff very well, and Luke can dump curveballs in all day long, so we figured we’d have him dump three or four curveballs in there and see if he’ll chase ‘em — and he drills the guy. But I think he’s learned from that. He just keeps on playing the game.”

Edmonson said Fink is a great asset for any team because he handles success and failure the same way — calm and cool — while staying in the moment during games.

“I’d say he’s process oriented,” he said. “He understands that one-pitch-at-a-time concept, which is the process versus the end result. He’s just thinking about the next pitch, move on, get to the next at bat, move on. He’s one of the guys that I’ve always said, and will always say, that he’s done everything right. It could be 20 degrees out there at practice and miserable, and he’s out there shagging fly balls, still doing it right, like he would in a game.”

Unlike Fink and most of the Goddard roster, Miller is a first-year Rocket, having moved to Roswell with his family from Flower Mound, Texas to be a part of what he saw as a special program.

“It’s an unbelievable program,” Miller said. “Coach Edmonson and his staff have built something here and it’s truly special. They work so hard and you tell there’s a certain drive. It’s 110 percent all the time, no matter what. It’s a powerhouse — a winning tradition — and we’re just trying to keep it that way and keep the ball rolling.”

Edmonson was thrilled to find out Miller would be joining the Rockets this season, and not just because he was getting a great player, but also because he gets to coach his nephew. Miller’s mother, Amorette Miller, said her son’s love of baseball was nurtured at a young age, hanging out with Uncle Alan at the fields.

“We just packed up our house last weekend, and going through photos, everything is him with a baseball and glove on his hand,” she said. “A lot of it was following his uncle around through different coaching things and he just fell in love with it. It’s super emotional for me, just the way everything happened and the fact that we had this opportunity and it was a better path for our family and for him.”

Edmonson shared a story about Justin Miller that was similar to the one about Fink hitting a batter, expect Miller was on the receiving end.

“I remember seeing him at six years old, when I first started coaching, and he went to one of my games and some kids that’s 11 or 12 drilled him with a pitch, in the eye,” Edmonson said. “And they’re telling me about it and I’m getting taken away from my game because my nephew just got smoked in the face by a big kid throwing at him. You couldn’t see his eyeball and he’s sitting there wanting to keep playing.”

As with any competitive sport at the high school level or above, the road is a big part of the game — traveling hundreds of miles to be where the action is, whether during summer ball or the regular spring season — and Amorette Miller has enjoyed every mile.

“It’s been such a fun road,” she said. “Lots of happy memories and super supportive family. He has brothers and a sister as well, and they’ve spent a lot of time at ballparks. Justin’s an excellent big brother. I don’t know what you call it — luck, personality — I don’t know. But I’m super proud of him. He’s really just a good, good person and how can you beat that?”

Fink’s father, Joe Fink, also talked about burning up the highway with his son.

“We get to drive many, many more miles to go watch a few innings and it’s worth every bump in the road, every gallon of gas and all the time out there, to see him do what he loves,” he said. “And it was never me going, ‘Dude, you gotta get out there and play.’ He was saying, ‘Dad, let’s go.’ He was the one dragging me all the way there and it was great to be drug along.”

Joe Fink said it will be different shouting “Go Rough Riders,” but said the transition will be easy.

“When people ask me what my favorite team is, I always say whatever team Luke’s on, because he’s my favorite ballplayer.”

Luke Fink’s mother, Evonne Deanda, was emotional, but excited for at least another two years of watching her baby boy on the field.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” she said. “He’s worked so hard to get exactly to this spot, and I couldn’t be more proud. He’s always played, he’s always loved it and he’s made himself better every single day. I’m looking forward to watching him keep playing and be everything I know he can be. It’s gonna be hard for mama, but he’s gonna do great.”

Fink said his family has been the constant that helped make him such a consistent, confident player.

“They’ve meant everything,” he said. “It’s kept my head in this game, because it’s really easy to get burned out, because you can fail so easily. Without a good support system, it’s hard to keep your head in it. With them being here, it’s been easy to just love the game.”

Edmonson said the Luna coaches were ecstatic to find out both Fink and Miller would be signing up to play with the Rough Riders.

“The first message I get from (coach Gibson) is, ‘Are you serious!’ He said he feels they just got two of the better in-state players, that can really make a difference for ‘em,” he said. “They said the name Goddard, in the baseball community in this state, means something.”

Edmonson talked about the high level of commitment it takes to play at the college level, the long hours with little spare time and the dedication it takes to play ball and keep up with school. He said he’ll be sad to lose two great players at the end of this season, but proud that the program is sending out two great ambassadors for Goddard baseball that can handle the pressure.

“When you lose a baseball game, it hurts and it bothers you, but I think the part that bothers me most is having to say goodbye to these kids,” Edmonson said. “They’ll always be more than just baseball players to me, and I think they know that. That’s what this is about. I want to see these guys when they are 40 or 50 years old. When they get married, I want to be there. When they play their last college baseball game, I want to be there.

“This program has always been about the kids. It’s always been about what they get, what they earn, what they achieve and where they go. It’ll be tough and I wish we could prolong it as much as we can, but unfortunately it comes quick. I can tell you right now — and definitely not to the excitement of my wife — I’ll be making lots of trips to Vegas next year. My car will be on auto pilot quite a bit.”

Miller and Fink were both happy to get their destination for next year set, and can now focus solely on the only true goal for the Goddard “Dirtbags” — the blue trophy.

