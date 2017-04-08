Demons top Loving 9-1 on the road
Dexter sophomore Lalo Chavira tags a Loving baserunner during the Demons 9-1 district win over the Falcons Saturday in Loving. After both teams scored a run in the second, Dexter had a big top of the fourth to pull ahead 6-1 and added insurance runs in the sixth. The Demons move to 6-5 overall with perfect 3-0 mark in District 4-3A play. Dexter hits the road again, this time to Capitan to play the Tigers at 3 p.m. Tuesday. (Jeannie Harris Photo)
