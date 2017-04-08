Username: 1

City of Roswell staff and elected officials listen Saturday to hours of information about budgets concerns, organizational issues and pending and current capital projects as a two-day planning workshop came to a close. City councilors attended, as did those shown at the table here. From left are new City Manager Joe Neeb, City Clerk Sharon Coll, Mayor Dennis Kintigh and Director of Administrative Services Elizabeth Stark-Rankins. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

In a display of a natural tension between many demands and limited resources on the city of Roswell, staff and elected officials met Saturday to discuss budgets and priorities for next year while observed by several members of a local union [auth] asking the city for better pay.

Mayor Dennis Kintigh, new City Manager Joe Neeb, several other city staff members and nine of 10 city councilors discussed needs, wants, priorities and budgets during the second day of its two-day workshop held at the Roswell Museum and Art Center.

The workshop is meant to help city leaders plan for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1.

In the audience were about eight members of the local chapter of the Utility Workers Union of America and some of their family members. The chapter president, Patrick Lopez, sent a letter Thursday to the mayor and city councilors asking for more competitive pay for its members, which number about 171.

Lopez said that the group recently entered into arbitration after the city instituted a pay freeze in June 2016 so that they could receive step increases. He said they will see the first of that money in May, but that it will not solve the problem with skilled workers leaving Roswell for better pay elsewhere or with pay rates that put Roswell near the bottom of the list of what New Mexico cities and counties pay for similar positions. Members of the union include waste workers, electricians, plumbers and maintenance workers.

“We are concerned about the budget and we think the city fails to invest properly in blue-collar workers,” said the group’s lawyer, Mark Brooks, adding that low pay hurts the community and families.

The arbitration agreement, the approved step increase for union members and ways to fund the pay boosts were discussed at recent city meetings. But the presence of the union members, who want to ensure continued pay increases in future years, was only one of many issues facing city officials, some of whom talked about worries of declining revenues as businesses face tougher times and could, as a result, pay less in taxes and fees.

The topics discussed during morning and early afternoon sessions included the following.

• How to change Roswell culture or perceptions to recruit and retain essential personnel, including firefighters and police officers.

• Pending and upcoming capital projects, including new entrance signs to the city to be added beginning this week, the new convention center renovation, the recreation and aquatic center, a mountain lion exhibit improvement at the zoo and the repair of the Dean Baldwin roof at the air center;

• Ways to increase city revenues. Discussions looked at improving city attractions like the zoo, museum and planetarium and then instituting new admission charges, hiring a professional property manager to sell and lease city property more effectively, increasing rents charged at the air center or other city properties, rethinking investment strategies for city funds, and perhaps developing ordinances that would allow the city to charge fees for people who allow water-runoff, which damages streets;

• Reducing expenses. Ideas discussed included reallocating city personnel, including allowing private enterprise to take over some city functions and then hire people who are now city employees. Staff also talked about efforts to centralize processes into one department now done by several different offices, implementing new phone and software systems, and reducing city contributions to retirement or insurance funds.

In a long-term action to increase revenues, city councilors discussed the recent effort by the New Mexico Municipal League to get legislation introduced and passed that would tax internet retail sales. Approved by the Legislature in the 2017 session, Gov. Susana Martinez recently vetoed the bill.

Councilor Steve Henderson, a member of the league, said that the group likely would continue its efforts to get similar legislation signed into law in the future. According to some at the meeting, while a few online businesses do pay sales taxes, cities do not receive a portion.

Councilor Tabitha Denny commented that city leaders could do their part to help the city by being sure to shop at local stores.

“I understand that there are some things you can’t buy locally and you have to go online and that is completely understandable,” she said, “but it is important to shop here when you can. … Every little bit helps.”

In an earlier discussion, city engineer Louis Najar urged local leaders to help make the city a place where more people would like to live. He urged city staff and officials to attend local events and join local organizations.

