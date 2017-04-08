Username: 1

Jessica Brock, center, helps to load bottles with colored powder for a recent color run at Del Norte Elementary School. Brock, president of the school’s Parent Teacher Organization, said the kids enjoyed the fundraising event. (Submitted Photo)

Even though she isn’t going to live in a new town very long, Jessica Brock doesn’t sit back letting grass grow beneath her feet.

“When my son started first grade, I decided that I was going to volunteer at school,” Brock said. “I went to my first (Parent Teacher Organization) meeting, and they asked if anybody would mind joining the board. My (now) vice president said, ‘You do president, and I’ll do vice president.’ ”

Brock found that having nobody local who needed her attention, outside of her home, left her with a lot of free time.

“I don’t have family living here except my husband and children,” Brock said, “so my personal time is my own.”

Brock grew up in the South and is here courtesy of Uncle Sam.

I was born in Crowley, Louisiana,” Brock said, “but we moved to Biloxi/Ocean Springs, Mississippi, when I was 14, so Mississippi is home now.

“My husband is a senior (Reserve Officers’ Training Corps) instructor. He is stationed, by the Army, at (New Mexico Military Institute). His next duty will be company commander in Georgia. My husband will have been in the Army 10 years in July. We’ve lived in remote duty stations before, but Roswell is very remote.”

That remoteness contributed to her decision to volunteer.

“In the South, it’s town after town. You can walk to the next town,” Brock said. [auth] “But out here, it’s 200 miles to any city. I’ve volunteered before, but not on the scale I have here. I’m not an outgoing person. I have to push myself out of my comfort zone a lot. It shocks my family when I tell them that I’m the outgoing one.”

Brock realized that volunteering was simply good self-care.

“About two duty-stations ago, I decided that I’m either going to stay at home and be sad, or I’m going to put myself out there and meet people,” Brock said. “That was hard for me, but I’ve met so many great people here and this is one duty station that I’m so sad to leave. Roswell is a great community. I see so many things going on and the people here are great.”

Her volunteer time has broadened her perspective and her appreciation of teachers.

“People say, ‘You spend a lot of time at the school,’ and I do because it’s fun,” Brock said. “I walk down the hall and someone is thanking me for what I do, but I think we really owe thanks to our teachers. They spend more time with our kids than we do and that’s a heavy responsibility.”

Brock and her PTO parents work with the teachers and give them all the support they can.

“I noticed that our teachers didn’t get to go home until 7 or 8 o’clock on the nights we had PTO meetings, so we asked parents to bring potluck dishes to feed them and then breakfast the next morning. We have amazing parents at Del Norte, when we say, ‘We need something,’ they come out and help.”

Brock celebrates the parents, too.

“We did pastries for parents this month, also,” Brock said. “We sent home RSVPs and I figured we’d get about 150 parents that would be interested. We got 325 RSVPs back. So my little event turned into a very large event, and Miss Edmonson (school principal) said, ‘Could we do it for all the school? It would break my heart if a kid whose parent didn’t come couldn’t get a donut.’ ”

With support like that, Brock knew what to do.

“I had a parent who made arrangements to get us donuts,” Brock said. “We ordered 756 donuts. He used his company’s delivery truck to pick up the donuts. We had about 22 gallons of orange juice and milk. The parents enjoyed it and the kids enjoyed it. We served 728 donuts that day.”

Brock said the PTO enjoys raising moods as well as funds.

“We have spirit days, where the kids wear their Del Norte T-shirts,” she said, “and the Color Run (which raised funds for physical education). The kids had so much fun at the Color Run. When we were getting ready for the Color Run, Jennifer (PTO vice president) came to me and said, ‘We’re not going to have time to get all these bottles filled.’ I asked Miss Edmonson if she could get us some help and she made an announcement. We had about 30 people come outside and ask, ‘Where do you need me?’ ”

Brock also volunteers with her son’s Cub Scout den.

“At Cub Scouts, I’m a den leader and I’m a committee chair,” Brock said. “Committee chair means, I do paperwork. I have a lot of fun working with the Cub Scouts. I normally work with the first-grade boys, so I ‘m used to working with 6 and 7 year olds. They put me with 9-year-old boys and that was a different dynamic for me.”

The family will be moving before summer, and Brock is prepared to miss Roswell.

“I’m sad that I’ll be moving before summer camp this year,” Brock said. “I’ve never been in a place where you can see the moon all day. People don’t believe we can do that here.

“As we drove through Arkansas and Oklahoma, we’d see less and less green. I’d never seen anything like it. It’s different than anywhere we’ve ever lived.

“When we told people we were moving to Roswell, we got so many tin foil hat jokes. Then we drove into town for the first time, and the street lamps are all alien-themed.”

Brock is happy to have made a difference in Roswell, being here such a short time. She hopes others will do similarly.

“I think everyone was made to make a difference,” Brock said, “and, if you can find a way to make the world better, then that’s OK.”

Brock said she has consumed Roswell tap water, as have her husband, Rodney; their 7-year-old son, Mason; and their 3-year-old daughter, Olivia. As some people who grew up here say, that means they’ll be back.

