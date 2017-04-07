Username: 1

Consultant Dr. Linda Paul, a former superintendent with Aztec Municipal School District, says the goals in the district’s strategic plan should play a big role in its selection of the next superintendent. She also gave some advice to the Roswell Independent School District Board of Education about the selection process during the board’s all-day work session on Friday. New board member James Edwards is shown here, but all five board members attended the session [auth] that gave an overview of human resources, finances, curriculum and instruction and other areas of operations. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

The Roswell school district most likely will not have a new superintendent by the beginning of the fiscal year, members of the board said at a Friday work session.

During the all-day meeting with administrators from various departments, members of the Roswell Independent School District Board of Education also decided to give a second reading at their April 17 meeting for a possible 3 percent increase for secretarial and administrative staff represented by the Roswell Education Association that would cost the district about $70,000 in total.

The search for a new superintendent has not yet begun, board members indicated during the meeting, so a new leader probably will not be selected for several months.

The former superintendent Tom Burris resigned Feb. 16 and is on paid administrative leave until June 30. He resigned citing a desire to focus on family and his eligibility for retirement, but it followed a Feb. 7 board election that brought new members who were openly critical of Burris’ performance.

Interim Superintendent Susan Sanchez has announced her intention to apply for the position. She has been a teacher and administrator in public schools for 26 years, mostly in the Roswell area.

“I don’t think we can get all this done by June,” board president Nicole Austin said about the search process, “and her contract is up in June.”

Austin told her four fellow board members that the next meeting agenda will include a closed executive session to discuss Sanchez’s contract and a possible evaluation of her performance so far.

The search has not begun yet for a new superintendent, Austin said, and a consultant at the work session — there to make a presentation about revising the district’s strategic plan and how the plan plays into a superintendent search — estimated it will take at least four months if the board decides to conduct a full-fledge search.

“Frankly, if you have someone in-district that you think can do the job, save yourself the effort and expense and hire them,” said Dr. Linda Paul, a former superintendent who now offers consulting services to school districts and boards.

Board members made no definitive statements about what direction the board will take, although some seemed to lean more toward a search, indicating that they consider themselves “too new,” with the longest-serving member, Ruben Sanchez, on the board only since 2015, to handle the selection process without a consulting expert or firm.

Austin indicated that one fee quoted by a consulting firm was $8,000 and predicted that, with fees and expenses, the cost would likely be double that.

She also said that she is unable to say when the search process would begin and explained that it hasn’t started yet because the Friday work session was the first opportunity the board had to meet to discuss how to proceed.

While Paul emphasized that the board can conduct the search any way it chooses, several board members made clear that a preference already exists among some to hire a superintendent with local ties.

Sanchez said that he wanted someone who was a good fit with the culture and that someone from outside the area might look good on paper but not understand local values.

Austin added, “We have already seen some of that with (community members) saying that they want someone local — not necessarily someone who is here now, but someone who has ties to here.”

A strong recommendation Paul made was for the board to take its time in making decisions.

“There is no need to rush,” she said. “Slow down and do it right the first time.”

She also said that the district’s strategic plan is essential to candidate selection to ensure they hire someone with experience related to the district’s top goals, which include improving student attendance, raising the “C” grade given to the district last year by the state Public Education Department and improving teacher recruitment and retention efforts.

At the beginning of the day, the board also had its first reading of a proposal to increase pay for paraprofessionals and Administrative Technical Support staff, personnel described by an administrator as secretaries.

If approved, the pay increase would be retroactive for the 2016-17 school year and the pay would stay at the increased level in following years. Employees would have the increases paid out over a period of time rather than receive a lump sum payment for 2016-17.

Members of the Human Resources and Finance departments said that the history of the raise goes back about four years. That was when the state Legislature provided a 6 percent raise for educational assistants but only 3 percent for other non-teaching district workers.

The following year, the district decided to give the other groups the extra 3 percent increase, but first had to reach negotiations with various unions. The district and the maintenance, security and custodial unit of Communications Workers of America had reached an agreement that allowed those employees to receive the 3 percent boost.

Negotiations with the Roswell Education Association, which represents the paraprofessionals and technical support staff, have recently reached an agreement on the raises, RISD administrators said.

Denise Dawson, president of the Roswell Education Association, did not respond to a call by press time.

Staff writer Lisa Dunlap can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 310, or at reporter02@rdrnews.com.

