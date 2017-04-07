Username: 1

Employees of the two Payless Shoe Source s[auth] tores that will close soon now that the national retailer has filed for bankruptcy will be offered other jobs or compensation, a corporate spokesperson said.

“We will make every effort to offer open positions at nearby stores to associates whose store is closing,” said spokesperson Meghan Spreer. “If there is not an available opening, Payless associates will receive severance pay and, if eligible, benefits to help in their career transition.”

Spreer chose not to indicate the number of employees at the stores. A local employee said she was not authorized to speak about the matter, and Spreer confirmed that policy does not allow employees or managers to talk to the news media.

The corporation announced Tuesday that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in its attempt to reorganize and obtain a stable financial position.

As part of the reorganization, it closed 400 “underperforming” stores of its 4,400 stores worldwide. Those closed include five of six stores in New Mexico and both stores in Roswell, one at 501 S. Main St. and the other at 4504 N. Main St. A store in Albuquerque will remain open.

The store closures are the latest in a series of recent retail closings for the city.

Tuesday Morning, Sears, Hastings Entertainment and several smaller mom-and-pop shops have closed their doors during the past year, a sign not only of consumer preferences for online shopping but of an economic downturn in the state and in Roswell during the past couple of years. In the case of Tuesday Morning, nearby construction also was said to have played a role, but was disputed by city staff, which said it strived hard to keep access to stores open.

Spreer said that she could not say how long the Roswell stores will remain open, although online information from the corporation talks about “immediate closures.”

“We do not have effective store closure dates because it will vary store to store based on the liquidation process,” Spreer said. “We have hired a third party to oversee the liquidation process for the closing locations, and that oversight will include specific discounting and promotional plans.”

The online information indicates that the corporation predicts that it will emerge from the Chapter 11 process in about four months and has hired legal experts and a restructuring firm to assist.

The corporation said that gift cards and reward programs will continue and that a Wednesday court hearing had authorized continued payments to employees and vendors and authorization of interim financing to continue operations. Online sales also are continuing uninterrupted, the corporation said, as are operations in thousands of stores.

