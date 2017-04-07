Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the [auth] Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Arrests and arrest citations

Cory Cortez, 24, of the 300 block of South Kentucky Avenue, was cited by Roswell police on Thursday at 4:59 p.m. after an incident near West Seventh Street and North Lea Avenue. The report indicates that marijuana was found.

Roswell police arrested Martin Hernandez, 53, of the 300 block of Washington Avenue, following an incident in the 400 block of North Richardson Avenue on Tuesday at 4:08 p.m. The report indicates Hernandez, also known as Kojak Hernandez and Frank Minner, had an outstanding warrant.

Bethany Kaylee, 18, of the 3100 block of Barcelona Drive, was charged by Roswell police Wednesday at 9:04 p.m. with possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop at the intersection of West Second Street and North Sycamore Avenue.

Rufino Hernandez Valenzuela, 54, of the 700 block of East Third Street, was arrested by Roswell police following a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Pennsylvania Avenue at about 8:43 p.m. Thursday. He was booked on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of a license, no insurance and failure to display car registration.

Roswell police cited an unnamed juvenile for alleged drug possession Wednesday at 11:25 p.m. following an incident at the corner of West Third Street and North Washington Avenue. Marijuana was allegedly found in the person’s possession.

An unidentified juvenile was charged with possession of drugs after Roswell police were called to Goddard High School at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Police allegedly found residue and seeds from marijuana on the person and at the scene.

Criminal damages

Police were dispatched to the 300 block of South Garden Avenue/East Tilden Street on Monday at 5:53 p.m. in reference to a criminal damage complaint. Paint was scratched on two vehicles with damages totaling $2,000.

Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Ivy Drive on Monday at 6:48 p.m. in reference to a criminal damage complaint. A garage door sustained $1,343 in damages.

Larceny

Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of West College Boulevard on Monday at 11:38 a.m. in reference to a larceny call. A scooter valued at $850 was reported stolen.

Vehicle burglary

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of South Nevada Avenue on Monday at 6:45 a.m. in reference to a vehicle burglary. A laptop, tablet, cellphone and cash with a total value of $966 were stolen from the vehicle.

