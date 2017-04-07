Username: 1

Peggy Jean Dunn passed away at the age of 74. A viewing will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, [auth] April 9, 2017 at LaGrone Chapel. Funeral services have been scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, April 10, 2017 at The Tabernacle Baptist Church in Roswell, New Mexico. The burial will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at the

South Lawn Memorial Park in Tucson, Arizona.

Peggy was born April 6, 1942 in Ithaca, New York to (E.A.) Erasmus Augustus and Jean Louise Teaney. Jean was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. She was a devoted Christian. She enjoyed playing dominos, traveling in their motorhome, golfing and watching the children play sports. She was a kind and caring woman that never met a stranger. We will miss her fun and adventurous spirit!

Jean was preceded in death by her parents. In addition to her parents and previous husband she was also preceded in death by an uncle, Stephen Benjamin Teaney; her aunt,

Leanore Frand Kish; brother, Russell Allan Teaney and sister Marie Alice Teaney.

She is survived by her husband Ronald Michael Haggerty and six sons: David Earl Dunn, Jr. and wife Mary, Kelly Gene Dunn and wife Jennie, Michael Allan Dunn and wife Monica, Matthew Wayne Dunn, Timothy Stephen Haggerty and wife Stephanie and Thomas Michael Haggerty and wife Karen. Sister Phyllis A. Vala and her husband John of Tucson, Arizona. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, three nieces and five great-nieces.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dell and Mary Stansbery for their loving care during this time.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

