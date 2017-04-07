Username: 1

Altrusa turns 100

The Altrusa Club of Roswell is hosting a birthday party today at Altrusa Park, 600 W. Bland St., from 1 to 3 p.m. Join them as they celebrate 100 years of history of Altrusa International. Refreshments will be served. For more information, call 420-7519.

Appreciation BBQ

The Roswell Chamber of Commerce will be having a Member Appreciation BBQ event on Thursday from 3 to 5 p.m. The barbecue is scheduled to take place in the parking lot of the Roswell Chamber of Commerce, 131 W. Second St.

