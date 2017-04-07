Username: 1

Roswell senior hurler [auth] Mykaya Olivas, second from left, fires a pitch in the bottom of the fifth inning Friday, while senior third baseman Adrianna Horton, left, and freshman first baseman Mckinze Tarin await the result during the Lady Coyotes 9-1 victory over district foe Lovington. The Lady Coyotes dropped the second game of the doubleheader 5-4. (AJ Dickman Photo)

The Roswell Lady Coyote softball team split a Friday night doubleheader with the Lovington Lady Wildcats in their district opening games. The Coyotes got great hitting, fielding, and pitching to dominate 9-1 in the first outing, but saw the Wildcats, ranked 10th in 5A, come to life in the nightcap to squeak out a 5-4 win.

The Wildcats (9-8) defeated the Coyotes for the first time since their move to District 4-5A back in 2015 and are a much improved team from a year ago. The Coyotes fall to 10-6 overall and now have created essentially a four-way tie for the district lead with the loss, as the Wildcats are now 2-2, Goddard and Roswell are 1-1 and Artesia is 0-0.

Game 1:

Roswell 9, Lovington 1

The Coyotes knocked out 12 big hits in the opener as they got a quick lead and never looked back in the 9-1 victory. Mykaela Olivas went 3-for-3 with a homer and Mikenzey Patterson went 3-for-4 with a homer to lead the hosts.

“We hit the ball exceptionally well in game one,” stated Roswell head coach Art Sandoval. “We had a great pitching performance from Mykaya Olivas and defense-wise, I think we did a great job.”

The Coyotes led 1-0 after the initial inning as Sheyanne Sandoval scampered home on a passed ball to get the home team on the board. Sandoval had led off with a walk, advanced to second on a putout and then to third on an error. The senior shortstop would finish 2-for-3 on the evening with a walk.

The lead would grow to 3-0 after the second as the Coyotes smacked two hits and a walk in the big inning. The big blow was a two-RBI single from Patterson, who drove in Adrianna Horton and Aaliyah Hunter.

The Coyotes would blow the game open in the bottom of the fourth as they scored four times thanks to three hits and a walk, all with two outs. Sandoval had an RBI single and Mykaela Olivas blasted a three-RBI homer to left field to make it 7-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, Patterson knocked one over the fence — the first home run of her career — to bring in two runs to make it 9-0.

“(Patterson) has really come through (for us),” stated Sandoval. “She is just a phenomenal kid and that’s what she is supposed to do. If I ask her to run through a wall, she runs through a wall. She works extremely hard. She is a good ball player. I was not surprised when she got the home run.”

The Wildcats would get their lone run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly, but it would not be near enough as the Coyotes got the final putout from Sandoval at short to make it 9-1 in favor of the Coyotes. Mykaya Olivas got the win on the mound with a complete-game, nine strikeout performance.

Game 2:

Lovington 5, Roswell 4

It was a frustrating back half of the doubleheader for the Coyotes as they could not get going offensively while the Lady Cats played a much better game than in the opener. The Wildcats would benefit from getting their lead batter on base in the first five innings as they collected 11 hits.

The Coyotes would suffer from a rough fifth inning and strand eight runners on base in the loss.

“Coming in, I told the kids we can’t take Lovington for granted,” said Sandoval. “They are a good ball club, they are scrappy. You can’t take any team for granted. You have to play your A game and that’s the way it is.”

The Coyotes would lead 1-0 after the first inning as Sheyanne Sandoval led off with a solo blast over the center field fence for the quick lead. Sandoval started a nice double play in the first inning and then followed that up with another double play in the top of the second as she shined defensively as well as at the plate.

“Sheyanne does a great job,” said Sandoval. “She loves the game. She works at it. She does a hell of a job…she is a great defensive ball player…a great ball player. I expect her to make those plays.”

The Wildcats would make it 1-1 in the top of the third as freshman Addison Marquez hit an RBI double. Marquez would reach base all four times. The Coyotes quickly answered in their half as Cheyenne Martinez would score on an error. Unfortunately for the hosts, they would load the bases with no outs and manage only one run.

The Wildcats tied the game 2-2 in the fourth, and then took a commanding lead in the fifth with three runs thanks to three hits and two walks. The Wildcats’ Danika Utajara, who took the loss on the mound in the opener, had a big two-out, two-RBI double in the inning. The freshman would finish 3-for-4 with two doubles.

The Coyotes would stage a comeback in the bottom of the sixth as the two Olivas sisters hit back-to-back doubles to start the inning. Unfortunately, Mykaela Olivas was tossed at home thanks to a great throw from shortstop Hayley Marquez, another of the Wildcats’ talented freshmen.

Nayeli Morales blistered a big double to make it 5-4, but the Coyotes would go down on a strikeout and a fly out to end the inning. The Coyotes had two runners on in the final inning, but would leave them both stranded as they fell by the final 5-4 count.

The Coyotes travel to Artesia on Tuesday night for a doubleheader with the Dogs.

