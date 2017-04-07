Username: 1

The NMMI Colt baseball team overcame six fielding errors to get a 12-8 road win over the Ruidoso Warriors Friday.

Hot bats were the key, as the Colts posted runs in every inning except the [auth] seventh, including a solo home run by Gavin Maloney in the top of the fourth.

Maloney also got the win on the mound, throwing five innings with two strikeouts, allowing just three earned runs. Jake Guerrero got the hold with 1.1 innings of work and one earned run and Jasper Best closed it out, recording the final two outs without letting a Warrior touch base.

With the win, NMMI moves to 13-2 overall and 3-1 in District 4-4A. The Colts meet the Warriors again today in a pair of games in Ruidoso. First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m.

About the Author: - RDRSports Doug Walp Sports Editor

