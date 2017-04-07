Username: 1

Joe Neeb, Roswell’s new city manager, stands outside the Roswell Museum and Art Center Friday afternoon after the City Council voted unanimously to hire him to manage the city’s 600-position workforce. Neeb begins the job that pays $154,190 annually on April 17. (Jeff Tucker Photo)

The Roswell City Council voted unanimously Friday to hire the mayor’s nominee for city manager, ending a nearly year-long search for a permanent city manager to oversee the city’s 600-position workforce and many departments.

Joe Neeb will assume day-to-day management of the city and its $117 million annual budget on April 17 at an annual salary of $154,190. Neeb’s contract with the city does not have a termination date. He will also receive $15,000 to relocate, and a $300 monthly car allowance. Any pay raises would be at the discretion of the City Council since the open-ended contract contains no automatic raises.

The City Council voted 7-0 Friday morning to hire Neeb. City councilors Barry Foster, Natasha Mackey and Art Sandoval, all employees of the Roswell Independent School District, did not attend Friday morning’s special City Council meeting, which was followed by a workshop. The workshop continues today at 9 a.m. at the Roswell Museum and Art Center, [auth] where city leaders are discussing options regarding the city budget, strategic planning initiatives, goals and objectives.

Neeb, who accepted the city manager position in late March pending City Council approval, told the Daily Record Friday afternoon he looks forward to the challenges that lie ahead.

“I’ve enjoyed meeting Roswell and touring the city and just meeting a lot of great people,” he said. “I think that’s what kind of helped attract me and kept me interested in the city of Roswell.”

Neeb said his goals, after acquiring his “sea legs,” are to listen and learn.

“It’s really to spend most of the time listening, and learning what’s important to Roswell and then finding a way where my experiences can become a part of that and I can help move the city forward in a positive manner,” he said.

Neeb has 20 years of experience as a chief administrative officer for four other municipalities. He was most recently the city administrator of Spearfish, South Dakota, where he served from September 2010 until his resignation in mid-February.

Before working at the Black Hills Gold Rush town in western South Dakota, Neeb was a town manager in Dyer, Indiana, Fortville, Indiana, and Morristown, Indiana.

Neeb has experience in managing police and fire departments, public works departments and other departments dealing with planning and zoning, libraries, airports and economic development matters, said a city news release.

Neeb acknowledged coming from a small town like Spearfish to a city with 48,000 residents will require an adjustment.

“Spearfish is a unique city as well. It’s a city of 12,000 population, but it brings in about 50,000 people that shop there once a week. So it has some of the aspects there that a larger city would have,” said Neeb, who has a master’s degree in business administration from Indiana Wesleyan University and who holds professional certifications with the International City/County Management Association and the International Economic Development Council. “It will be a change. It’s just generally finding out what’s needed and where I can help.”

City Councilor Caleb Grant said Neeb’s hiring will help the city move forward with long-range plans. Neeb will become the seventh interim or permanent city manager Roswell has had in less than a year.

“I’m happy to have a permanent city manager in place, and pick up and keep going and start moving things forward,” Grant said. “We’re excited that he brings some experience and a different perspective on things and has leadership and management experience in different organizations, and even some previously in the private sector. So we’re excited going forward.”

Mark Brooks of the Utility Workers of America Local No. 51, which represents 171 city employees, said he looks forward to working with Neeb.

“We congratulate Mr. Neeb on his appointment and look forward to working with him to find the best ways to serve the people of Roswell,” Brooks said.

Neeb had been recommended by Mayor Dennis Kintigh for the city’s top administrative position after Neeb and two other candidates provided by a Texas-based executive search firm visited Roswell in March and met with city and community leaders, city staff and department heads, as well as having public interviews with the City Council.

The other two finalists were Ann Capela, most recently the city manager in Bethel, Alaska, and Gary Edwards, who has been the city administrator for the city of Sedalia, Missouri, since August 2011.

Kintigh said he was relieved that the search for a permanent city manager has been completed.

“I will sleep well tonight, and I am not joking,” Kintigh said Friday. “This is the most critical staff position in the city.”

The mayor said he is optimistic Neeb will remain in Roswell for several years, although Neeb and the city did not reach a multiple-year contract. Clauses in Neeb’s contract would require him to fully repay the $15,000 relocation allowance if he does not stay with the city for a year, $10,000 if less than two years, and $5,000 if less than three years.

The mayor said Neeb displayed an enthusiasm for the position that made his candidacy stand out from the other finalists.

“That’s a huge part of it,” Kintigh said.

The mayor said he and Neeb spoke candidly about the roles of their two positions.

“We really both understand each other’s roles, contrary to what some people might believe,” Kintigh said. “The role of the city manager is to run the city staff. The mayor is the one who, shall we say, presents the vision to the community and represents the community to the city staff. We talk and we communicate with each other and that’s crucial. I found it very easy to speak with him, and very easy to listen to him.

“We’re not going to agree on everything, but that’s OK. It’s not necessary, but what is critical is that we be able to communicate, and we’ve got that ability.”

Kintigh said the City Council and mayor have the responsibility of providing vision and direction, while city staff have the responsibility to implement the vision.

“Visionary decisions are made by the governing body, the mayor and the council. We make decisions, we take ownership of them,” Kintigh said. “Not what color do you put in City Hall, but issues like building a new recreation center and aquatic facility, versus trying to repair. That’s a huge decision. That’s something the governing body needs to make. Once it’s made, it’s ours. So don’t beat up the staff. That’s a governing body decision.”

The City Council is slated to vote Thursday night on a resolution that would reopen the Cahoon Park Pool for the summer season.

City engineer Louis Najar has been serving as Roswell’s interim city manager since Feb. 15. Prior to that, the interim city manager position had been filled at different times by another city employee, Elizabeth Stark-Rankins, and three others, James Rod Hogan, Paula Hertwig-Hopkins and Jonathan Phillips.

Former city manager Steve Polasek resigned effective Aug. 1. He began his tenure as Roswell’s city manager on Nov. 12, 2014, closing at an annual salary of $163,580.

The City Council interviewed four finalists for a permanent city manager in October. However, none of the four finalists were recommended by Kintigh and the recruitment process was begun anew.

Managing editor Jeff Tucker may be contacted at 575-622-7710, ext. 303, or at reporter01@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: jtucker Jeff Tucker, who joined the Roswell Daily Record in May 2014, covers courts, county and state government, politics and general assignments for the newspaper. Prior to joining the Daily Record, Tucker reported on county and state government for the Rio Grande Sun in Espanola, N.M. He began his journalism career in 1997, freelance writing for his hometown newspaper in Michigan City, Ind. Tucker also has been a journalist for several newspapers in Indiana, and for newspapers in Oil City, Pa., Robstown, Texas, and Wolf Point, Mont. He has also been a newsman for The Associated Press in Indianapolis, and an independent freelance writer for the AP in Helena, Mont. Throughout his career, Tucker has won a total of 23 individual journalism awards from the New Mexico, Montana, South Texas, West Texas, Texas and Hoosier press associations and the Associated Press. After graduating from Purdue University where Tucker studied communications and political science, he was a congressional intern in Washington, D.C. and a legislative intern for the Indiana House of Representatives.

« Altrusans ‘give’ up to their name