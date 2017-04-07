Username: 1

Oct. 22 was Make a Difference Day, it was also the day for the dedication of the reading grove at Altrusa Park. Rhonda Johnson and Dianne Marley were registering kids to win one of four new bikes that day. (Submitted Photo)

Merriam Webster’s online dictionary defines the noun altruism as: unselfish regard for or devotion to the welfare of others. Altruism is the basis for the name Altrusa. The group is aptly named.

Altrusa started in Nashville, Tennessee, April 11, 1917, as a women’s organization. Bonnie Jones, communications chair for Altrusa International of Roswell New Mexico Inc., said it was war that made Altrusa necessary.

“We were involved in a world war,” Jones said. “At that time there were no women’s organizations that were devoted to helping any way they could. We’d entered into World War I as a country and all of a sudden women were pressed into professional and vocational jobs. They began to see problems in our country. With the men off to war there was a need to address these issues at home. Later, men were allowed to join and thereby broadened our ideas, our [auth] perspectives and how we see the world.”

Altrusa makes a difference in countless ways, as each group seeks to serve the needs in their community. Their primary focus is literacy.

“One of our main goals is to address literacy,” Jones said. “Two of our members, Earla Martin and Jane Clark were involved in getting literacy recognized by the international organization as a focus that we all should be working on.”

According to their website, action for literacy as part of an international focus happened in 1977.

Jones said members have a lot going on.

“We have a number of committees that have a focus,” Jones said. “We have a literacy committee. We have a breast cancer committee. We have a vocational services committee, where we analyze applications for scholarships to ENMU-R. Primarily, the scholarships are aimed at individuals returning to school to get better jobs to better provide for their family. We have a community services committee, which helps other organizations such as the Assurance Home, CASA, the Joy Center. This committee is always looking for places that need our help. We do raise funds to help these organizations. But we also do hands-on projects to help them.

“In December, we help the Salvation Army pack bags of toys for kids whose families couldn’t afford them. Over the years we’ve also helped the Salvation Army pack food boxes for families in need. Every year, we put together Easter baskets for kids at the Assurance Home. A lot of these kids have never had an Easter basket. We’ve wondered if teens would want Easter baskets, and we’ve been told yes they do because it is something different for them. We pack it not only with candy, but we put in a little cash, and we put in other kinds of things like toothbrushes and theater tickets.”

Altrusa welcomes anyone who wishes to be a part of their work.

“We love to have new members come in because they bring in new ideas,” Jones said. “They may have seen our community from a different perspective, and we’re always looking for new ways to help out where we can. We meet every second and fourth Wednesday at noon at the Elk’s lodge on Montana (1720 N. Montana Ave.).”

In celebration of Altrusa’s 100th birthday, local Altrusans will be at Altrusa Park, at the corner of South Washington Avenue and West Deming Street, today.

In keeping with the 100-year theme, they will be giving the following prizes and making the following donations.

The literacy committee is giving away 100 books at the birthday celebration. The fundraising committee is donating 100 pounds of dog food to the Pet Paw Pantry. The Community Service Committee is donating 100 cans of food to Good Samaritan. The Sunshine Committee is donating 100 pounds of kitty litter to the Humane Society. The Vocational Services Committee is donating $100 to Adult Basic Education. The Altrusa Park Committee is giving away 100 balloons, 100 bottles of water and 100 cupcakes at the birthday celebration.

There are 48 members in Roswell. They start their new year in June with a new board of directors and an international convention on the horizon.

“We’re looking at our 100th birthday international convention in July in Nashville, Tennessee,” Jones said.

