NMMI’s Ana Ruja during her No. 2 singles match Friday against the Moriarty Pintos at the Institute. The Lady Colts [auth] lost the No. 3 doubles match, but rolled to an 8-1 district win. (NMMI Sports Press Photo)NMMI tennis takes down Moriarty

The Colt and Lady Colt tennis teams played their third consecutive match in as many days, upending Moriarty in convincing fashion Friday at NMMI. The Colts blanked the Pintos 9-0, while the Lady Colts lost just one match for the 8-1 victory.

“Both the boys and girls did really well,” said head coach Will Cavin. “Moriarty’s a young and improving team — I think they’ll be good in the future, but we’re looking stronger and stronger every day. The boys finished 9-0 in a pretty dominant day. The girls won 6-0 in singles and only lost at No. 3 doubles.”

For those closely following NMMI’s high school tennis teams, neither the victory nor the margin was much of a shock. But what really stood out was the players at the bottom of the line-up.

“My lower seeded players — my fives and sixes — are playing a lot better, both boys and girls,” Cavin said. “They’re winning some matches, and getting more confidence.”

The Colts and Lady Colts will take on District 4-4A foe Hope Christian today at the Institute, finishing up this weekend’s play in the District Quad tournament.

“(Today) ought to be an interesting match vs. Hope Christian,” said Cavin. “Their No. 1 girl was the state champion last year for our classification and they’ve got a No. 1 boy who is very good as well. We’ll just have to see where the ball drops and who pulls it out tomorrow.”

Following the match against Hope, Cavin hopes to give his team a well-earned break.

“After four straight days of tennis, we will probably give them a break on Sunday,” joked Cavin.

After today, the next scheduled match for the NMMI teams won’t be until an April 18 home contest against Portales with first serve set for 3 p.m.

Results

Boys

NMMI 9, Moriarty 0

Singles

No. 1, Farid Yunes, NMMI, def. J’ahlan Graham, Moriarty, 6-0, 6-1

No. 2, Francisco Saracho, NMMI, def. Akash Patel, Moriarty, 6-1, 6-0

No. 3, Luis Fontes, NMMI, def. Kyle Gallaot, Moriarty, 6-0, 6-0

No. 4, Allen DeGroot, NMMI def. Zach Ortiz, Moriarty, 6-0, 6-2

No. 5, Spencer Treat, NMMI, def. CJ Trammell, Moriarty, 6-2, 6-0

No. 6, Sebastian Aguirre, NMMI, def. Andres Chavez, Moriarty, 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

No. 1, Yunes/Saracho, NMMI, def. Grahm/Patez, Moriarty, 6-1, 6-2

No. 2, Fontes/DeGroot, NMMI, def. Trammell/Ortiz, Moriarty, 6-0, 6-2

No. 3, Treat/Aguirre, NMMI, def. Gallaot/Parker. Moriarty, 6-1, 6-1

Girls

NMMI 8, Moriarty 1

Singles

No. 1, Megan Lynch, NMMI, def. Mayanni Rivera, Moriarty, 6-1, 6-0

No. 2, Ana Ruja, NMMI, def. Meghan Anderson, Moriarty,6-0, 6-2

No. 3, JinXiu Dong, NMMI, def. Vanessa Vicentillo, Moriarty, 6-3, 6-4

No. 4, Eli Ward, NMMI, def. Ashley Gleason, Moriarty, 6-0, 6-0

No. 5, Sophia Brassia, NMMI, def. Haylie Willis, Moriarty, 6-2, 6-3

No. 6, Flor. Toscano, NMMI, def. Rebecca Hix, Moriarty, 6-3, 6-2

Doubles

No. 1, Lynch/Dong, NMMI, def. Rivera/Anderson, Moriarty 8-2

No. 2, Ward/Ruja, NMMI, def. Gleason/Willis, Moriarty, 8-1

No. 3, Vicentillo/Heggelund, Moriarty, def. Brassia/Toscano, NMMI, 8-3

