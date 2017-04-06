Username: 1

Roswell residents can learn about trees and even get a young tree or two to take home and plant if they come out Saturday to a special event at the Spring River Park & Zoo to recognize Arbor Day.

The event from 9 to 11 a.m. includes a tree giveaway. Tree seedlings will be offered free to adults — [auth] limit of two trees per person. The trees will be types that are well adapted to this area and usually do well in their growth in this region. They will include Afghan pine, lacebark elm, desert willow, lilac, bur oak and Arizona sycamore.

There will be a tree-planting demonstration and plenty of relative information available from the city Parks and Recreation Department, Keep Roswell Beautiful and a tree expert from Albuquerque. The Chaves County Extension Office will also have information about its Master Gardner program.

National Arbor Day is the last Friday of April each year, but each state celebrates it on a day of its choosing. In New Mexico, it is officially recognized annually on the second Friday in March. Saturday’s event in Roswell was scheduled to take place between the state and national dates for Arbor Day.

Saturday’s event, which will take place near the carousel, is sponsored by the Spring River Park & Zoo, the city of Roswell, Friends of the Roswell Zoo and Keep Roswell Beautiful.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Teenager charged with possession of marijuana Easter donations being accepted »