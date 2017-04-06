Username: 1

Hagerman High School students watch Thursday morning as a “deceased student” is loaded onto a gurney following a simulated drunk-driving car accident. Grim Reapers st[auth] and watch as medical examiners, fire department personnel and law enforcement work the scene as if it were a real investigation. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

The scene is part of “Every 15 Minutes,” an international program that is presented at high schools in the area by the Chaves County DWI Program. The two-day simulated experience makes students participants and eyewitnesses to all aspects of a DWI accident, from the initial crime scene, to field law enforcement investigations, to being transported by helicopter to hospital emergency rooms, to court trials of a classmate accused of drunk driving, to funerals and burials.

“Our goal is to save lives, reduce underage drinking and prevent these tragedies,” said Diane Taylor, of the Chaves County DWI Program. “Just don’t drink and drive, or do drugs or drive. And you know what our newest addiction is, cellphones? What’s the difference between a distracted driver and a drunk driver? Nothing.”

The effort is an intense undertaking, Taylor said, involving many agencies and volunteers. The Hagerman event involved the DWI Program and its youth group, Hagerman schools, the Chaves County Sheriff’s Office, the Hagerman Police Department, the Dexter Police Department, the Hagerman Fire Department, the New Mexico State Police, and a local towing company, among other groups.

Taking its name from one study that found an alcohol-related accident takes a life every 15 minutes in the United States, the program made the impact of such accidents more real to at least one high school observer.

“I would never want to see this in my life,” said Hagerman senior Marissa Castillo, “seeing my friends dead or going to jail.”

Started locally in 1999, the “Every 15 Minutes” program is now offered to high school students in every school district in the county.

