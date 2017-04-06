Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters [auth] may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Arrests and arrest citations

Brittany Nicole Maidment, 18, of the 1700 block of Juniper Street, was charged with possession of marijuana during a traffic stop in the 500 block of East Eighth Street/North Garden Avenue on Monday at 12:15 a.m.

Richard A. Martin Jr., 19, of the 1000 block of West Poe Street, was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia in the 2100 block of West Second Street on Monday at 12:49 a.m.

Sabian Dominic Hernandez, 21, of the 300 block of North Union Avenue, was charged with failure to appear and failure to pay fines on Monday at 3:46 p.m. at his home.

Francisco Miguel Nanez, 39, of the 600 block of East Reed Street, was charged with drinking in public in the 200 block of South Grand Avenue/East Walnut Street on Monday at 4:27 p.m.

Marcus James Carrasco, 19, of the 1000 block of South Michigan Avenue, was charged with possession of marijuana during a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Tilden Street/South Kentucky Avenue on Monday at 10:01 p.m.

Burglaries

Police were dispatched to the 3100 block of Vassar Drive on Monday at 10:47 a.m. in reference to a burglary. Items totaling $985 in value were stolen, including mountain bike, tablet, cash and a surveillance camera.

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of South Missouri Avenue on Monday at 12:30 p.m. in reference to a burglary. Tools were stolen and a window was damaged, with a value totaling $150.

