Ruby Mayo, 73, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in Artesia, NM. She was born to Winney Davis on May 5, 1943, in Eleven Mile Corner, AZ. A Celebr[auth] ation of Life will be on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at Primitive Baptist Church, 311 S. Union, at 10 a.m. A tribute of Ruby’s life may be found at andersonbethany.com where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for her family.

Ruby married the love of her life, Stan Mayo, on June 2, 1961, in Eunice, NM. She loved animals, especially watching birds, mainly hummingbirds. Puzzles, macrame, hunting, fishing and gardening were her favorite things to do. Ruby was a real people person and had a great love for the outdoors.

Surviving to cherish Ruby’s memory are her husband, Stan Mayo; sons: James “Andy” Mayo (Donna) of Dexter, NM and Aquilla Mayo (Crissy) of Socorro, NM; daughter, Millie McClure (Curtis) of Kerens, TX; grandchildren: Heather, George, Andrew, Brandy, Crystal, Matthew, Christina, Angelyn and Josephine; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Ruby was preceded in death by her mother, Winney Davis; and brother, Earl Dellarhide.

The family would like to extend a Special Thank You to San Pedro Nursing Home and staff, Artesia, NM. Also, Thank You to nurses and doctors at Artesia General Hospital.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice.

