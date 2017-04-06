Username: 1

Advertising





Nancy Kay Liakos (“Kay”), 81, of Roswell, NM, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, April 2, 2017, after a brief illness. Kay was the only child of Alvin R. Hendricks and Wilda E. Keithley Hendricks, born in Lubbock and raised in Littlefield, TX. She attended high school in Hawaii (Punahou) first and graduated from Lake Forest (Illinois). Kay majored in English at Southern Methodist University (SMU) where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa. Kay was an active member and past president of her chapter of Kappa Alpha Theta (Theta) sorority. She married William G. Liakos (Bill) after graduation, having been introduced to him by her college [auth] roommate who was married to his fellow West Point buddy.

Kay and Bill lived in Durham, NC for Bill’s medical schooling, El Paso, TX for his internship, and Denver, CO for his residency, before moving to Roswell, NM to set up a pediatrics practice, BCA Medical Associates, in 1968. Kay had extended family (Brainerds and Hendricks) and a family ranch near Roswell, making it an ideal place to settle. Kay was a majorette in high school and, later, an expert ping pong player and an avid tennis player. She was a member of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Pecos Valley Quilters Guild, Roswell Symphony, Shakespeare Club, and several others. She returned to school for her master’s in social work degree at ENMU, after which she worked as the Director of Displaced Homemakers program at ENMU-R, helping divorced and single mothers pursue careers. She was a recipient of the Governor’s Award for Outstanding New Mexico Women for her work.

Kay loved gardening and walking her beloved dog (Espe), “visiting” with friends, traveling, mind and body health retreats, and having her grandchildren swim in her pool. She enjoyed spending time in the mountains (Ruidoso) and seeing Spencer Theater shows or listening to jazz during the Pecos Valley Jazz Festival.

Kay was predeceased by her husband Bill of 56 years, her parents, and many dear friends. She is survived by her children, Keithley A. Liakos (John Phillips) of Denver, CO and William G. Liakos Jr. (Cymantha) of Roswell, NM, and six grandchildren: Charlotte and Liam Kurz and Will, Elias, Gus, and John Liakos.

Services will be held at St. Andrew’s Church on Saturday, April 22, 2017, at 10 a.m. A reception will follow the service in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, Kay may be remembered with donations to St. Andrew’s, the Roswell Artist in Residence Foundation, or the Roswell Museum and Art Center Foundation.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Ruby Mayo Teenager charged with possession of marijuana »