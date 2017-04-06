Username: 1

Above; Goddard senior cheerleader Heather Johnson signed a national letter of intent Tuesday to cheer at the University of the Southwest in Hobbs. Pictured, from left (standing): USW head cheer and dance coach Asrelle Anderson and Goddard head cheer coach Patty Nolan. Seated, from left: father Tim Johnson, Heather Johnson, mother Jennifer Johnson and twin brother Jeremy Johnson. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

Below: Goddard senior cheerleader Heather Johnson signs a national letter of intent Tuesday to cheer for the University of the Southwest in Hobbs next fall. Johnson is the first recruit for the brand new Mustang Athletics program. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

A very small number of high school athletes get to move on to the next level, but an even smaller number have the rare opportunity to be the first recruit for a brand new program.

Goddard senior cheerleader Heather Johnson signed her national letter of intent Tuesday to cheer in the fall for the University of the Southwest Mustangs in Hobbs.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity and honored to attend the university,” Johnson said during a small signing ceremony in the Goddard High gymnasium Tuesday afternoon. “I’m excited to keep cheering. I’m studying biology and I want to go into pre-med. I’d like to be a surgeon someday. I want to help people.”

Asrelle Anderson, who [auth] was recently hired by USW as the head coach of its new cheerleading and competitive dance programs, said Johnson was just what she was looking for in her first Mustang signee.

“I went out and watched Heather a few times, so once I’d seen her, I was sold and I had to have her in my cheer program,” she said. “She works hard. She’s athletic. I just had to get her, so thank God that I have her on my squad. I’m looking forward to the season.”

Before taking on the task of building a program from the ground up at USW, Anderson was head cheer and dance coach at her alma mater, Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas and said recruiting cheerleaders is similar to recruiting any other athlete.

“They are athletes and they have to lift people (above their heads),” she said. “I would say it’s like any other sport — finding the right fit is important, but my main thing is academics. I was sold on her academic drive right away.”

Goddard cheer coach Patty Nolan said she’d put her five seniors up against anyone and commended Johnson for her determination and leadership.

“It’s exciting that someone sees the hard work and understands that it’s a worthy cause,” she said. “In the past, cheer and dance have been given minimal scholarships, so the fact that she’s being rewarded athletically for her hard work is very exciting. Heather definitely shines in the classroom as well as on the court, the field and the blue mat.”

The Goddard cheer squad took home the green third-place trophy at last month’s state spirit championships in Albuquerque, but Nolan pointed to another proud moment for her team at the Pit this year.

“During our girls state basketball game, they didn’t score at all in the third quarter,” she said. “But it was easy for our girls to stay engaged because our teams have been so supportive of us this year. We just wanted to make sure we’re supportive of them, too. My girls do play a role, and I’m certainly not saying that Goddard won because of us, but I know that negativity breeds negativity and when you have cheerleaders on the floor, positivity breeds positivity.”

With a season that lasts the entire school year, Nolan said cheerleaders are unique and deserve the opportunity to live the same collegiate dreams as other athletes.

“Last year we started the first week of May and ended the first week of April, and then we jump right back in in two weeks,” she said. “I do give them Christmas break, but that’s the only time these kids are off. We practice four days a week, two to three hours at a time, and they work hard. It’s good to see the NCAA recognizing their hard work as well.”

Jennifer Johnson, who knows the sacrifices athletes make as the mother of twin Rockets and the former GHS football booster president, said her daughter’s drive makes parenting a joy.

“She’s an excellent student, a very goal-driven hard worker and a leader,” she said. “She probably expects more from herself than we do at times. She’s hard on herself and that makes our job very easy.”

Heather Johnson’s twin brother Jeremy said he was very proud of his sister, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t thrown in a cheerleading joke or two, while her father, Tim Johnson said, “She’s worked hard and I’m grateful she’s earned this opportunity. I’m excited for her.”

Anderson said she will be recruiting more athletes in the coming months, but she expects her No. 1 catch to get things going right away.

“My roster will be about 15-20 this year, but she’s my first,” she said. “I’m more than confident picking her for my team and I think she’s going to push the other girls. That’s what I’m really looking for and I have no doubt she can come in and be a leader as a freshman.”

Nolan joked that she’d love to find a way to fail Heather Johnson and keep her around for another year, but was sincere in her praise for the soon-to-be Goddard graduate.

“She’s a great kid,” Nolan said. “She’s an outstanding leader and she does everything I ask her to do. That’s why she’s found success, and will continue to find it — because she’s willing to work for what she wants.”

Related Posts

About the Author: ajdickman

« US missiles blast Syria; Trump demands ‘end the slaughter’ Sue N. Rogers »