The Senior Circle is helping to collect donations for Johnny Gonzales’ Easter basket giveaway. Donations of Easter baskets and teddy bears or other stuffed animals, new or [auth] used, may be dropped off at the Senior Circle now through April 14 by 5 p.m. Pictured are, from left: Bonnie House; Eloise Ortega; Mary Frank Daharb, Senior Circle director; Johnny Gonzales; Sue Steed; and Megan Creighton, Senior Circle advisor. Senior Circle is located in the Wilshire Center, 2801 N. Main St., next door to Family Dollar. For more information, contact Gonzales at 575-317-1769 or email him at gonzalesjohnny@hotmail.com (Submitted Photo)

Senior Circle is collecting donations of Easter baskets and teddy bears, new or used, to be distributed on April 16 during “He is Risen,” which includes a community Easter basket giveaway organized by Johnny Gonzales and the Community Volunteer Program.

The Roswell community is invited to the event on Easter Sunday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Poe Corn Park, located at the corner of East Second Street and South Garden Avenue. Breakfast burritos will be served along with baked goods.

Gonzales said the goal is to make sure every child receives an Easter basket. He will also be giving teddy bears to every mother on Easter. He also said that for those that are homebound, he will make deliveries to make sure that no one is left out.

Aladdin Beauty College has also agreed to give away a number of certificates for free haircuts during the Easter event.

Gonzales will make deliveries to the dialysis center and cancer patients the day before Easter, as well as home food deliveries to the disabled or elderly who are not able to get out.

Anyone wanting to donate Easter baskets or teddy bears can drop them off at Senior Circle, located in the Wilshire Center, 2801 N. Main St., next door to Family Dollar. Donations will be accepted during Senior Circle’s business hours, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last day to drop of donations is Friday, April 14 by 5 p.m.

Volunteers are also needed to help set up the event, as well as helping to put baskets together beforehand. Donations of baked goods will be accepted the day before the event. Financial donations are also being accepted and may be sent to Community Volunteer Program, P.O. Box 2790, Roswell, NM 88202.

Those wishing to donate their time, either beforehand or during the event, or any other donations of food may contact Gonzales at 575-317-1769 or email him at gonzalesjohnny@hotmail.com.

