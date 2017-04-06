Username: 1

A small group of protesters gathered outside the Roswell Convention & Civic Center on Sept. 1 in opposition to what would become the largest oil and gas lease sale held in New Mexico by the [auth] U.S. Bureau of Land Management. A BLM spokesperson said Thursday the federal agency is nearing the completion of its review of written protests by environmental groups to the $145 million auction. (File Photo)

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management has completed its review of environmental protests related to the record-setting oil and gas lease sale last year in Roswell, an agency spokesperson told the Daily Record Thursday, paving the way for a much-anticipated $70 million payment to cash-strapped state coffers.

BLM spokesperson Donna Hummel said the federal agency has finished reviewing two extensive protests from environmental groups opposed to the September auction in Roswell and expects to make the nearly $70 million payment to the state by June 1.

“We feel confident. I think there’s a likelihood it could even be before June 1, but we’re feeling 99 percent confident by June 1 the state will have their money and the federal treasury will have the remaining lease payments,” Hummel said Thursday. “We are getting really close. We appreciate the state and the federal treasury’s patience, but we do have to take every single protest seriously. We don’t make a decision ahead of the analysis. It just took a long time this time.”

Hummel’s announcement comes after members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation urged the BLM to distribute proceeds of the $145.58 million oil and gas lease sale held in Roswell on Sept. 1, the first BLM mineral rights auction in southeast New Mexico since July 2015.

A total of 36 leases for 13,836 acres in Eddy and Lea counties were auctioned off Sept. 1, each with a 10-year initial term. The largest parcel, 2,160 acres, was purchased by Energen Resources Corp. of Birmingham, Alabama, for a record-setting $76.72 million.

“That was our largest grossing lease sale ever in New Mexico,” Hummel said.

U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce wrote BLM state director Amy Leuders a letter Tuesday saying the state is required to end each fiscal year with a balanced budget, and without the $70 million BLM payment, the state was projected to end the fiscal year with only 0.4 percent in reserves.

Pearce, R-Hobbs, said 0.4 percent in the black would be an extremely dangerous margin and would risk a constitutional violation, and further delay funding for schools, roads, hospitals and other infrastructure projects.

“New Mexico’s children, elderly, disabled, as well as our health and education programs, are being held hostage by these professional lawyer activists groups,” Pearce said in a news release in which he also said the protests from WildEarth Guardians and the Center for Biological Diversity were examples of extreme environmentalism. “Through no fault of its own, the BLM is forced to delay payment of these funds. As a result, this will have a major impact on the stability and future of New Mexico’s budget.”

The Democratic members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation, U.S. Sens. Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich and U.S. Reps. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Ben Ray Luján, wrote Leuders on Wednesday, also citing the state’s dire budget situation and encouraging the BLM to expeditiously complete the leasing process.

“Delayed receipt of these funds could worsen the state’s already precarious financial position, adding to the significant uncertainty of New Mexico’s current economic forecast,” the Democratic lawmakers wrote. “Furthermore, without this or other payments the state is counting on, New Mexico could end the fiscal year with negative reserves, which would violate the state Constitution and could trigger extreme action.”

Hummel said the two written protests from WildEarth Guardians, based in Santa Fe, and the Center for Biological Diversity of Tucson, Arizona, have to be resolved before the BLM can issue the leases that were sold in September at Roswell’s Convention & Civic Center.

The Center for Biological Diversity, which has a call to resist President Donald Trump on its home webpage, submitted a 29-page protest. WildEarth Guardians sent a 1,200-page protest.

About a half dozen people from Albuquerque and other communities in north-central New Mexico protested outside the convention center the day of the auction. About 200 people attended a rally at the convention center the day before the auction supporting the oil and gas industry in southeastern New Mexico.

Hummel said the BLM could respond to the written protests with a dismissal, modify one or more of the parcels if new information is brought forward justifying a deferral of development, or could delete parcels from the lease sale.

“To be very clear, we have to look at everything that comes to us during a protest,” she said. “So, if they sent us a scientific report that they thought was relevant, or they sent us a chart or a graph they say provides new information, we have to look at all of that. There’s a process. We don’t just make assumptions about what we think they may be bringing forth for us to review.”

Hummel said the protests from WildEarth Guardians and the Center for Biological Diversity originated in May, when the BLM sale was slated to take place in Santa Fe in July.

“Then, both industry and the public, they wanted more access to ‘What is this that you guys do?’ and ‘Why is it being protested?’ So we did make the switch to Roswell,” she said. “But that required us to give a 45-day public notice. So that’s why July turned into September.

“But to be fair, we’ve had this since last May. But the very same people that have to look back at these protests of previous lease sales are the same employees that are looking forward in developing the environmental assessments for future lease sales. So this was just one more ball they had to juggle, and that’s one of the reasons it took so long, because they have to continue to work looking forward, and in this case, this was a very large protest that we had to look back at.”

Hummel said now that the review of the protests has been competed by the BLM’s natural resource specialists in Santa Fe, the next step is approval from attorneys for the U.S. Department of Interior.

“They have to make sure that everything we analyzed from the protests is defensible,” Hummel said. “We do our internal review. We have a draft response to the protests. It goes to our solicitors. They take a legal review of the work that our local office and our state office have done. And then, once we have a final decision, that’s when we sign our decision.

“We don’t have a final decision on the protests’ resolution until we hear back from our solicitors.”

Hummel said the solicitors are expediting a decision, with the anticipation of making state and federal payments by June 1.

“That is when we will determine how much money gets sent to the state and to the federal treasury,” she said. “So we are confident that we have done a good job prior to the protests. And only if new information has come forward in that protest would anything change.”

Two Roswell companies secured oil and gas leases at the Sept. 1 auction in Roswell. Featherstone Development Corp. and First Roswell Co. purchased two leases each.

Featherstone Development, headed by Tres Featherstone, purchased a lease covering 481.21 acres for $200 an acre, and another covering 40 acres for $130 an acre. The total of the two leases was $101,600.

First Roswell Corp. purchased a lease on a 40-acre parcel for $600 an acre, and a lease on a 80-acre parcel for $670 an acre, for a total purchase of $77,600.

Chase Oil Co. of Artesia bought three leases covering a total of 1,371.2 acres for $472,400.

Twenty of the leases were purchased by Texas companies. Eight leases went to New Mexico businesses outside Roswell and Artesia.

