Username: 1

Roswell police are investigating a pair of stabbings that occurred in the city Tuesday.

Following an early morning stabbing, Roswell police responded to a second stabbing that was reported at about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Roswell Police Department spokesperson Todd Wildermuth said the victim, a 25-year-old Roswell man, suffered injuries that did not appear life-threatening. Wildermuth said police were notified [auth] when the injured man showed up at a local hospital.

Wildermuth said late Tuesday afternoon the stabbing victim was not being cooperative and investigators were trying to gather more information as the investigation began. Police said the afternoon stabbing possibly occurred in the area of East Hendricks Street and South Sherman Avenue, although investigators were trying to pin down the area of the crime Tuesday night.

In a separate stabbing, a 34-year-old Roswell man was found lying in a city street early Tuesday after being stabbed.

Officers were dispatched at 5:28 a.m. Tuesday to the area of North Garden Avenue and East Third Street where the victim was found in the street.

Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital where medical personnel prepared him to be flown to another hospital for further treatment.

Both stabbings are under investigation by the RPD. Police asked anyone with potential information about either incident to call the RPD at (575) 624-6770 or Chaves County Crime Stoppers at (888) 594-TIPS(8477).

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« High winds uproot tree, damage cars GTO Beef Jerky »